North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters, Local Unions 328, 2168, and 723 endorse Marc Silvestri for re-election to City Council

Special to the Journal

The North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC), along with Floor Coverers Local 2168, Carpenters Local 328, and Residential Carpenters Local 723, have officially endorsed Councillor Marc Silvestri for re-election to the Revere City Council.

Councillor Silvestri, a lifelong Revere resident who has served the residents of Revere with dedication for the last four years, expressed his deep gratitude for the endorsement from one of New England’s leading labor organizations.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters and their local unions,” said Councillor Silvestri. “The men and women of the Carpenters Union represent the hardworking spirit that built our city and continue to strengthen our communities every day. I’ll always stand with organized labor to ensure good jobs, fair wages, and safe working conditions for all.”

The endorsement underscores Councillor Silvestri’s longstanding commitment to supporting union labor, economic opportunity, and neighborhood improvement throughout the City of Revere. During his time on the City Council, Silvestri has worked to strengthen partnerships between the city and labor organizations, championing local job creation and responsible development that benefits residents.

“Marc Silvestri understands the value of hard work and community,” said a representative of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters. “He’s a proven advocate for the middle class and a leader who shares our values of fairness, opportunity, and respect for working people.

The Carpenters Union joins a growing list of labor organizations backing Councillor Silvestri’s re-election bid as voters prepare for Revere’s upcoming city election including: Teamsters Local 25, Painters and Allied Trades District Council Local #35, Greater Boston Labor Council, Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers’ District Council,

Plumbers Local 12, Boston Carmen’s Local 589, and Boston Plasterers Local 534. Election Day is Tuesday, November 4, 2025.