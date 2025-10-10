News Brief

Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop partnering with Stop & Shop to host regional vaccine clinic

The Cities of Chelsea and Revere and Town of Winthrop (North Suffolk Public Health Collaborative) are partnering with Stop & Shop to host a regional vaccine clinic on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Chelsea Senior Center, located at 10 Riley Way in Chelsea. This is a walk-in only clinic; there is no pre-registration required.

The following vaccines will be available during the clinic:

• Flu (ages 5+, no insurance required)

• COVID (ages 12+, no insurance required)

• Shingles (ages 50+, insurance required)

• Pneumococcal (ages 50+, insurance required)

• RSV (eligible patients ages 50+, insurance required)

Attendees are encouraged to wear short sleeves to allow for easy vaccination. Those who have insurance should bring their insurance card.

Spanish interpretation will be available. The Chelsea Senior Center is accessible, with a convenient drop-off and pick-up area for individuals with disabilities. For questions about accessibility, please contact Chelsea 311 at (617) 466-4209.

The clinic is part of an ongoing effort to increase access to preventive healthcare across the region.

Chowderfest returns to downtown Boston

The Downtown Boston Alliance (DBA), in partnership with Conventures, is excited to announce the return of Chowderfest on Saturday, October 25, from 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Downtown Crossing. This can’t-miss fall tradition is entirely free and will welcome thousands of guests to savor Boston’s most beloved autumn dish: chowder.

Chowderfest brings together some of the city’s top restaurants and chefs, each serving up their own take on the classic New England favorite. Guests can register online or on-site, and vote for their favorite sample, all while enjoying great entertainment in the lively heart of downtown Boston. The event will follow the Doggone Dog Festival earlier in the day, creating a full day of family-friendly fun, community spirit, and local flavor.

“Chowderfest is more than a tasting event—it’s a celebration of Boston’s culinary traditions and our vibrant downtown community,” said Michael Nichols, President of the Downtown Boston Alliance. “We are thrilled to welcome thousands of residents and visitors to enjoy this new fall tradition, and, of course, to enjoy the chowder that has helped make our city so famous.”

Event Details

• What: Chowderfest

• When: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

• Where: 425–431 Washington St, Boston, MA 02108

• Host: Downtown Boston Alliance

• Organizer: Conventures

• Cost: Free

• Register: online at bostonchowderfest.eventbrite.com

For more info, please contact Chandler Pettigrew at [email protected].