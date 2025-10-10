Brian Averback announces Candidacy for Ward 1 City Council

Special to the Journal

Vice Chair of the Revere Conservation Commission Brian Averback has announced his candidacy for Ward One City Council. The following is his announcement:

“As the only open and contested City Council ward seat in the city of Revere, your vote to make change is extremely important.

If you Love in Ward One of Revere- This is For You!

I’m tired of the traffic, DCR taking away parking options, losing my son’s favorite Ice Cream Shoppe Twist N’ Shake to Development, and this city making news for violence instead of all the great things Revere has and could accomplish.

I want to earn your vote, so you should know more about the person you are voting for. First and foremost I am a Dad to the most amazing 7 year old son in the world named Maximilian.

I have a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from UNLV and always knew public service was something that was going to be a large part of my life. My father Alan Averback ran for School Committee when I was my son’s age and I remember that time fondly.

Professionally I own an Estate Liquidation Company and Auction House. I’m a licensed Auctioneer and Real Estate Agent (I work out of Century 21 in Revere). I resell and appraise personal property for a living and I love what I do. If you need someone to negotiate on your behalf, there are very few better at it than me.

The main reason I am running. “We Need better solutions to current problems”.

• I am not taking any campaign donations from developers. Less new apartments and more of what our city needs. If Suffolk Downs is not going to be built into what we were promised, than they should be building a state of the art, 24 hour hospital with an emergency room. Our seniors deserve to have the best care. Right now there is nothing outside of Boston and 24 hours that you would want to be driven to if you were in need of emergency care.

• The Car Insurance Rates for Revere are ridiculous. The people of Revere pay more for car insurance than any of our neighboring cities. This needs to be a priority. I will fight for the people of Ward One to figure out exactly what needs to be done to get this lowered.

• It’s time for Massport to replace outdated sound-proof doors and windows in Ward One with the best current options available to reduce the noise of the planes.

I am in a Very tight race for this seat and I really need your support. Vote for Brian Averback on November 4th. Thank you!