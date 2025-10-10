Board of Health Issues Condemnation Order for 230 Harris Street

Special to the Journal

The Revere Board of Health held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, September 25, in the City Council Chambers. On hand for the session were chair

Dr. Drew Bunker, fellow member Kathleen Savage, Director of Public Health Lauren Buck, Health Agent/Director of Inspectional Services (ISD) Michael Wells, and Board of Health Clerk Paula Sepulveda.

Wells presented the monthly report from ISD. He said that ISD issued 83 certificates of fitness for housing units; performed 26 reinspections; received two new interior complaints with three in progress; and performed one new pool/spa inspection and four pool/spa reinspections.

In the food department, ISD performed 35 routine food inspections, five reinspections, three complaint inspections, one pre-opening inspection, 14 temporary food inspections, and one establishment closure.

In the exterior sanitation division, ISD agents issued 388 total citations for trash violations; one for carts out at an improper time; two for improper signage on property; 27 for overflowing dumpsters; one for multiple unregistered vehicles on a property; 17 for junk heaps, dumps, and automobile graveyards; 98 for unclean or unsanitary land (which includes overgrown vegetation); and one for an unsafe structure.

Buck presented the Communicable Disease monthly report. “We had a relatively low burden of diseases in September,” said Buck. She noted that there were 86 confirmed COVID-19 cases and another 18 suspected cases in the city during the month. She said this corresponds with national trends which saw a wave of cases at the end of the summer.

Buck presented some updates from the city’s Health and Human Services (HHS) Dept. She noted that there will be vaccinations for respiratory illnesses offered this fall by the HHS and that for those who are homebound, there will be “homebound trips” by staff who can provide flu, COVID, and RSV vaccines. Those interested can call 781-485-8486 to schedule an appointment.

Buck also said that flu shots are given every Wednesday from 3-5 in the HHS basement office at City Hall through late fall. In addition, there will be a regional vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 18, from 10-5, for flu, COVID, pneumonia, RSV, and shingles vaccines at the Chelsea Senior Center at 10 Riley Way.

Buck also said that there will be Fire Prevention Week events this week, culminating with an Open House at the Revere Central Fire Station this Saturday, October 11, from 10-2 with fun events for children and families.

The principal business before the board was a discussion of the condemnation proceedings of the residential structure at 230 Harris Street. “This came into ISD upon a complaint from the previous tenants,” said Wells, who noted that the home presently is vacant. He said the complaints pertained to rodents, non-operable fire protection devices, unclean and unsanitary land, and trash and debris. He said an inspection report was issued in October, 2022, but the violations were not corrected and the owner of the property was issued weekly fines.

The property was transferred into the ISD’s Safe Housing Task Force Division in February, 2024, with the task force performing a full inspection of the property, which by then was vacant. He said the team discovered fungus and mold growing out of the floors, missing fire protection, structural damage to the walls and ceilings, and the premises were not secure.

“The city tried to rectify these issues with the owner, and we met with the owner in March of 2025,” continued Wells, who said that the owner at that time agreed to a remediation plan. “However, no permits have been pulled to correct any of the violations.”

He added that a receivership action has been filed in Chelsea District Court.

The board then heard a presentation from attorney Anthony Brunco, who is serving as outside counsel for the city. Brunco presented a memorandum to the board with exhibits.

“This request for condemnation did not happen overnight,” said Brunco. “This is a long-standing issue that has been going on since 2022. There have been three inspections, fining, meetings, and a remediation plan was signed.

“We sat down with the property owner in March of 2025 and explained what he needed to do and that professional contractors were required to perform the needed work,” Brunco continued. “However, we have not heard from the owner since that time and only one plumbing permit application was received for less than $1000 that sought only to replace some elements in the kitchen.”

Brunco mentioned that the most recent inspection this past August showed that some work had been done. He noted that the mold and fungus in the flooring appeared to have been remediated, “but there now is flooring over the spot where the mold was and there has been no inspection, which is an example of what happens when permits are not pulled; and when there is no contact, we don’t know what is happening in the property. So it makes it incredibly dangerous.”

Brunco said the order issued in August by the Chelsea District Court in the receivership case forbids the owner from entering the property without written consent from the Board of Health. In addition, permits must be obtained before any work can be done.

“However, the district court’s order is not a condemnation order,” said Brunco, “and we are here before you to request that the Board of Health condemn the property to allow for additional ease of administration with respect to enforcement.”

Brunco noted that in asmuch as the property is vacant, the board did not need to conduct a hearing, but Brunco said that the city had been hoping that the owner would come before the board and a solution could be worked out.

“However, that hasn’t happened, so at this time the city is requesting the Board of Health to condemn this property,” Brunco concluded.

“I think it is our obligation and duty to ensure that people do not live in these types of conditions,” said Bunker, who noted that the owner has had ample time to correct the violations.

The board then voted 2-0 to issue the condemnation order, after which Wells noted that the property owner has had similar issues with other properties he has owned both in Revere and in other cities.