State Reps. Turco and Giannino Endorse Monterroso for Ward 1 School Committee

Special to the Journal

In a power campaign move, State Representative Jeffrey Turco and State Representative Jessica Giannino have endorsed Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso in her re-election bid for the Ward 1 School Committee seat. Joining Senator Edwards in her support for Monterroso, Revere’s entire State House Delegation has come out for the Ward 1 School Committee Candidate they trust as the best choice for Ward 1’s students, families, and educators.

“I am proud to support Jacqueline in her re-election for Revere Ward 1 School Committee,” said Representative Turco. “As a mother and former teacher, Jacqueline understands firsthand the challenges our families face and the importance of strong public schools. She leads with her values, always putting students first, and works tirelessly to strengthen opportunities for every child in Revere. Ward 1 deserves a School Committee Member with classroom experience, deep community commitment, and the integrity and passion Jacqueline brings to every decision.”

“I am proud to endorse my dear friend and trailblazer, Jacqueline Monterroso, for Revere Ward One School Committee. Jacqueline has already made history as the first Latina elected to office in Revere, and she continues to lead with integrity, passion, and a deep commitment to our students and families,” said Representative Giannino. “Her voice on the School Committee has been one of progress, advocacy, and equity, and she has proven time and again that she puts the needs of our children first. Revere is fortunate to have Jackie’s leadership, and I know she will continue to deliver results for Ward One and our entire city.”

“To have the endorsement and support of my mentors and state leaders speaks to the power of our campaign and my vision for our schools,” said Monterroso. “I have always believed in strong partnerships with our state delegation to create more opportunities for our students. From working with Representative Giannino to bring a book drive donation from JetBlue Airlines to the Beachmont Elementary School, to partnering with Senator Edwards for a unique opportunity to have our high school rock and jazz band perform at the State House, to leaning on Representative Turco for his mentorship and wisdom, together we are creating real change for our students and families. And, with your vote, Ward 1, we can continue this work come November 04.”