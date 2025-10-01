RHS Roundup

Girls volleyball needs one win to reach tourney

The Revere High girls volleyball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to record two more victories last week. The twin wins boosted the Lady Patriots to nine wins on the season, leaving them in need of just one more victory in order to clinch a spot in the post-season state tournament.

The setback for coach Emilie Clemons’s crew came last Monday at the hands of Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Somerville by a score of 3-1.

Dayana Ortega, Samarah Meristal, and Susan Lemus Chavez each had six kills, with Ortega adding four aces vs. the Lady Highlanders, . Basma Sahibi and Haley Peralta contributed four kills apiece. Sahibi also made three blocks and Meristal added two blocks.

The Lady Patriots bounced back from the loss two days later with a 3-0 win over Everett last Wednesday. Samarah Meristal was a force on offense with eight kills, as were Dayana Ortega (six kills), Haley Peralta (five kills and three aces), and Isabella Arroyave (four kills and five aces). Susan Lemus Chavez set 14 assists and Anna Doucette added 11 assists to go with two aces vs. the Lady Crimson Tide.

This past Friday, the Lady Patriots edged non-league opponent Swampscott, 3-2.

Dayana Ortega led the way with 11 kills and four aces. Samarah Meristal and Haley Peralta both made major contributions with nine kills each. Susan Lemus Chavez (18 assists and two aces) and Anna Doucette (13 assists and five aces) played key roles in the win over the Lady Big Blue.

Clemons and her crew will have plenty of opportunities to secure a spot in the postseason in the coming week. The Lady Patriots have a busy schedule this week as they embark on the second half of their 2025 campaign, which started with a match vs. Lynn Classical this past Monday. They will travel to Lynn English today (Wednesday) and to Essex Tech on Friday before returning home to host Medford on Monday and Chelsea next Wednesday.

RHS boys soccer remains undefeated

The Revere High boys soccer team earned a win and a tie last week to remain in first place in the Greater Boston League (GBL).

Coach Gerardo Rodriguez’s Patriots edged GBL foe Medford, 1-0, last Tuesday, and then dueled GBL rival Malden to a 1-1 deadlock last Thursday.

The Pats now stand at 5-0-2 overall and 5-0-1 in the GBL. They were scheduled to meet GBL rival Somerville yesterday (Tuesday) and will entertain GBL opponent Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon at 4:15 on the turf field at the high school. The Patriots defeated the Rams 2-0 in their first meeting this season.

Revere then will host GBL foe Lynn English (whom the Pats defeated 3-1 in the teams’ first match-up) next Tuesday.

Girls cross country defeats Classical

The Revere High girls cross country team defeated Lynn Classical amidst rainy conditions on a treacherous course at Lynn Woods last week.

“Their course is tactically quite difficult as it is through Lynn Woods and the footing is uneven and at times the paths are narrow,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “There are also several large hills on the looped course. This, along with the constant drizzling rain, led to some slower paces on the course.

“I know that many of the girls wanted to have some faster times, and may have been disappointed with seeing slower overall times than last week – but this is a longer and definitely more difficult course,” Sinnott said.

“That being said, both Tram Ngoc Vu (junior) and Adis Cordero Canela (freshman) ran personal best paces. Tram took over a minute per mile off her best pace, which is absolutely amazing,” Sinnott continued. “Olivia Rupp continues to show dominance from all of the summer work she put in, coming in first by over a minute. Junior Emma DeCrosta is racing stronger with each race, and looks to push herself to even better results as the season rolls on.”

Sinnott and her crew are scheduled to face Lynn English today (Wednesday) at Lynn Woods on a nearly-identical course with some slight differences.

“The girls should be striving to better their times in the race against Lynn English,” noted Sinnott, whose crew will return home to host Everett next Wednesday.

Individual Results

Olivia Rupp – 1st overall – 23:40

Rania Hamdani – 3rd overall – 29:03

Emma DeCrosta – 4th overall – 29:15

Tram Ngoc Vu – 5th overall – 32:14

Valeria Acevedo Estrada – 6th overall – 38:21

Adis Cordero Canela – 8th overall – 40:11

Salma El Andalosy – 9th overall – 40:44

RHS boys cross country to host Everett next week

The Revere High boys cross country took on Lynn Classical last week, and though the Patriots came up short vs. the Rams, coach Mike Flynn was pleased with his team’s overall performance.

“We had a competitive race at Lynn Classical on the difficult 3.1 mile course at Lynn Woods and our team ran well,” said Flynn.

Diogo Yogi was the first Patriot across the line in a time of 23.25. He was followed by Kosta Stamatopoulos in 23:28, Javier Rosa in 31:28, Noah Shanley in 31:38, and Andre Nguyen in 31:45.

“Cristian Requeno was hurt and we have some new runners who started last week, so we’re excited to have nine student-athletes on the team,” Flynn added.

The Patriots, who are scheduled to return to Lynn Woods today (Wednesday) to meet Lynn English, will entertain Everett next Wednesday on the Patriots’ home course at Belle Isle.

RHS girls soccer on the road

The Revere High girls soccer team will be on the road for three matches this coming week. Coach Ariana Rivera’s Lady Patriots were scheduled to travel to Greater Boston League (GBL) opponents Somerville yesterday (Tuesday), Lynn Classical tomorrow (Thursday), and Lynn English next Tuesday.

The Revere girls’ record stood at 1-3-1 after dropping a 4-0 decision to GBL rival Medford last Tuesday.