Marc Silvestri Announces Re-election Campaign for City Council At-Large

Special to the Journal

Councillor-at-Large Marc Silvestri

Revere City Council President Marc Silvestri has announced his campaign for re-election as City Councilor-At-Large, pledging to continue delivering visible results for every neighborhood and leading with integrity during a pivotal moment for the city’s future.

“Serving Revere has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Silvestri said. “I’m proud of the progress we’ve made together – from strengthening public safety to improving our infrastructure and supporting our small businesses. But I know there’s more work to do, and I’m ready to keep fighting for the Revere we all deserve.”

A proud Army veteran and lifelong resident of Revere, Silvestri was unanimously selected by his colleagues to serve as City Council President this year. In that role, he has focused on keeping city government accountable and responsive, prioritizing public safety, and ensuring that new development benefits every resident.

Silvestri’s re-election campaign will focus on:

• Improving City Services & Infrastructure: Cleaner streets, better roads, and reliable public works that keep Revere running.

• Strengthening Public Safety: Ensuring first responders have the tools and support they need to keep every neighborhood safe.

• Supporting Small Businesses & Working Families: Championing policies that make Revere a place where families can afford to live and thrive.

• Planning for the Future: Investing in schools, protecting Revere’s coastline, and managing smart growth that benefits the whole community.

“This campaign is about continuing to get results that people can see and feel in their daily lives,” Silvestri said. “I’ve always believed in listening to residents, showing up, and following through because that’s what Revere deserves from its leaders.”

Join the Campaign

Silvestri’s campaign is powered by neighbors, volunteers, and families who share his belief that Revere’s best days are still ahead.

“This campaign isn’t just about me – it’s about us,” Silvestri said. “It’s about every person who believes Revere can be a place where no one is left behind.”

The citywide election will take place on Tuesday, November 4th. To learn more about Marc Silvestri’s campaign, visit votemarc.com.