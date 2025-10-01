Arch Painting Donates $10K to Empower Educators

Two Revere teachers among 20 to receive $500 each for supplies in annual nationwide teacher giveaway

Special to the Journal

Arch Painting®, the leading provider of nationwide paint contracting services, has announced the winners of its $10K Teacher giveaway. Twenty teachers who were chosen at random, have been selected as winners in the annual Arch Painting Teacher Giveaway. Each teacher will receive $500 toward school supplies for their classrooms.

Arch Painting serves customers nationwide and is aware that teachers all over the country have a common challenge – availability of funds to serve certain basic needs in the classroom. As Arch Painting continues to grow nationally, contributing to the needs of the local communities it serves is a priority for the company.

“Teachers play a vital role in shaping the future, often going above and beyond to support their students. It’s no secret that teachers often spend their own money to bridge the gap in needs for their classrooms,” said Arch Painting President & CEO, Rich Kilgannon. “Arch Painting wants to help. Our annual teacher giveaway is a small way that we can invest in the communities we serve.”

“I teach first grade in a Title I school in Lawrence, Massachusetts, where many of my students are from low-income homes. This generous $500 will help provide essential classroom supplies, hands-on learning materials, and things to keep my kids thriving like snacks and water bottles,” said Madalena Navarrete, one of the 2025 winners. “These resources will make a meaningful difference for my students.”

The 2025 Arch Painting Teacher Giveaway winners include:

• Maggie McAllister, Hill Elementary, Revere, Massachusetts

• Kerri McKinnon , Staff Sargent James J. Hill Elementary, Revere, Massachusetts

• Mackenzie Blessinger, Princess Anne Elementary, Virginia Beach, Virginia

• Carey De Felice, Glen Hills Elementary, Cranston, Rhode Island

• Casey Dinga, Golden Brook Elementary, Windham, New Hampshire

• Katie Evans, Citrus Grove Elementary, DeLand, Florida

• Curt Foust, Fairview Elementary, Sherwood, Ohio

• Ashton Jonas, North Euless Elementary, Euless, Texas

• Michal Kuriscak, Rogers High School, Newport, Rhode Island

• Leah Manley, Carman Trails Elementary, Manchester, Missouri

• Natascha McAuley, Woodlawn Elementary, Clarksville, Tennessee

• Bethany Morrissey, Middlebury Union Middle School, Middlebury, Vermont

• Madalena Navarrete, Arlington Elementary, Lawrence, Massachusetts

• Anna Page, Magill Elementary, Loganville, Georgia

• Eric Rizzotti, Seaport Academy, Chelsea, Massachusetts

• Kelly Schroeder, Westdale Elementary School, Northlake, Illinois

• Madison Stearns, Kempsville High School, Virginia Beach, Virginia

• Liz Sutherby, Goodyear Elementary, Woburn, Massachusetts

• Nicholas Walsh, Comprehensive Grammar School, Methuen, Massachusetts

• Katie Wooten, Ronald W. Reagan High School, Pfafftown, North Carolina

Arch Painting is the nation’s leading commercial paint contractor. Founded by Joe Giacalone in 1997, Arch Painting provides unparalleled painting services that transform spaces from ordinary to extraordinary. Customer service, attention to detail, mastery of technique, and uncompromising commitment to quality are the foundation of each job and partnership served. Learn more at www.archpainting.com.