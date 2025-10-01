A Government Shutdown Benefits No One

As this is being written, it would appear as though the federal government is set for another government shutdown this week.

Republican-controlled majorities have been responsible for most of the shutdowns over the past 30 years, starting with the Newt Gingrich-led shutdown in 1995-1996.

This time however, it will be the Democrats in the U.S. Senate who will be responsible for a shutdown. Even though the Dems are in the minority, the arcane Senate rules require that 60 votes are needed to pass a stop-gap spending bill to avoid a shutdown. The Republicans have only 53 votes, which means that at least seven Democrats are needed to approve the spending resolution that would keep the government open.

We certainly agree with the Democrats’ position that funding should be reinstated for healthcare insurance subsidies for lower and middle-income Americans. But the Democrats lost all three branches of government in the November election — and elections have consequences.

Both sides already are predictably pointing the finger at the other for the shutdown, but the vast majority of Americans could care less who is to blame. That is something that the politicians just never seem to understand — and which explains why so many Americans are so disillusioned with politics today.