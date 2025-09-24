RHS Roundup

RHS girls volleyball still undefeated at 7-0

The Revere High girls volleyball team enjoyed another perfect week with three wins to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Last Monday the Lady Patriots defeated Chelsea, 3-1, led by Susan Lemus Chavez, who had three kills, 14 aces, and 19 assists; Dayana Ortega, who had nine kills; Samarah Meristal, who had five kills and two blocks; and Manuela Ospina, Sarah Lechheb and Haley Peralta, who each contributed four kills.

Two days later, Revere shut out Malden, 3-0. A host of Lady Patriots contributed to the win. Susan Lemus Chavez had 11 assists, three kills, and two aces; Dayana Ortega and Haley Peralta both had six kills and three aces; Anna Doucette had eight assists and two aces; Samarah Meristal delivered five kills and a block; and

Sofia Guzman had four kills.

The Lady Patriots concluded their week with a 3-2 win over non-league rival Malden Catholic on Friday. Susan Lemus Chavez had four kills, 15 assists, and nine aces; Dayana Ortega and Haley Peralta both had eight kills; Basma Sahibi delivered five kills; Anna Doucette served aces and made 13 assists; and Samantha Indorato had 25 digs.

“Despite our starting middle hitter (Samarah Meristal) getting injured in the middle of the second set, the team continued to push on to win the match,” said RHS head coach Emilie Clemons.

Clemons and her crew met Somerville this past Monday and will host Everett today (Wednesday). They will travel to non-league foe Swampscott on Friday and return home to entertain Lynn Classical next Monday before hitting the road to Lynn English next Wednesday.

RHS boys soccer remains undefeated

The Revere High boys soccer team remained undefeated with a pair of wins and a tie in its three contests this past week.

The Patriots defeated Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Everett and Chelsea by identical scores of 3-2 and then tied non-league foe St. Mary’s of Lynn on Saturday, 1-1.

In the Everett contest, the Patriots overcame an early 1-0 deficit and eventually scored the game-winner in the final minutes.

“Overall it was another good week, ” said RHS head coach Gerardo Rodriguez. “We are dealing with some injuries. We had five key players out on Saturday. We’re hoping to use this week to help get some people back.”

The Patriots, who stand at 4-0-1 overall and 4-0-0 in the GBL, were scheduled to host GBL foe Medford yesterday (Tuesday); travel to GBL rival Malden tomorrow (Thursday); and entertain GBL opponent Somerville next Tuesday.

RHS/MHS co-op golf gets season underway

The Malden/Revere co-op golf program opened its season with matches against four Greater Boston League opponents.

The team, which is led by captains Frankie Annunziata, Tommy Cronin, and Joe Hatch, began the 2025 campaign with a 54-18 win over Everett at Stoneham Oaks.

Coach Brandon Pezzuto’s squad then engaged in back-to-back matches. In the first contest vs. Lynn English at the Gannon golf course, the Patriot Tornadoes earned a 36-36 tie on the final grouping when sophomore Kyle Nickerson won his match, 5-4.

The following day, the RHS/MHS linksmen came up short in a tight match to Somerville, 41.5-30.5, at Mount Hood. Revere/Malden’s #1 player, junior captain Tommy Cronin, turned in a valiant effort, shooting a fine round of 39, but fell to his Somerville counterpart, 6-3.

“Tommy made an amazing eagle on the par 5 first hole at Mount Hood and tied four holes against Somerville’s top golfer, arguably one of the strongest players in the GBL,” said Pezzzuto.

Senior captain Frankie Annunziata won his match, 5.5-3.5, playing in the number two slot.

Last Thursday, the team was invited to play at Bear Hill in Stoneham against Medford. “Despite a 46.5-25.5 loss, having the opportunity to play at such a well designed and maintained course was a special opportunity that we won’t forget,” noted Pezzuto, whose squad stands at 1-2-1.

Other key contributors to the team thus far this season include Jacob Simonelli, newcomer George Papalambros, Joshua Mini, and TJ Lynch. Pezzuto is assisted by Rich Malatesta, Paul DiPlatzi, and Mark Gagnon.

The team was scheduled for a rematch with Somervlle at Woburn Country Club this past Monday and will take on Everett tomorrow (Thursday) at Stoneham Oaks, Northeast Regional on Friday at the Merrimack Valley Country Club, and Lynn English next Tuesday at Kelly Green.

Lady Patriot runners fall short to Medford

The Revere High girls cross country team dropped a 20-40 decision at Medford’s Macdonald Park last Wednesday. “Medford is always a tough opponent for us, and this year we were down a scoring runner due to an injury,” said RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “There were some bright spots however. Olivia Rupp, Rania Hamdani, and Emma DeCrosta all ran faster paces than in our meet last week, showing that consistency pays off.

“Our new runners to the team are still working on developing their capacity for racing and I know by the end of the season they will make big improvements,” Sinnott continued. “We will run on this same course again at the league meet on October 29, and that will be a great chance to see just how much the team can improve.”

Individual Results:

Olivia Rupp – 2nd overall – 18:08

Rania Hamdani – 6th overall – 20:52

Emma DeCrosta – 9th overall – 23:21

Salma El Andalosy – 13th overall – 31:47

Tram Ngoc Vu – 14th overall – 31:47

Valeria Acevedo Estrada – 15th overall – 34:31

Adis Cordero Canela – 16th overall – 34:31

Sinnott and her squad were scheduled to face Lynn Classical at Lynn Woods today (Wednesday) and will return there next Wednesday to take on Lynn English.

RHS boys cross country improving

Although the Revere High boys cross country team came up short in its meet at Medford last week, RHS head coach Mike Flynn saw some positives in his team’s performance.

“We ran at Medford, which is a 2.75 mile course,” said Flynn, “and I liked how we ran and I saw the improvement.”

Diogo Yogi was the first Patriot across the line in 17:42, followed by Kosta Stamatopoulos in 19:35, Cristian Requeno in 19:49, Javier Rosa in 21:57, Noah Shanley in 22:31, and Andre Nguyen in 22:41.

“We also have two new runners joining this week with Henry Hercules and Messi Orellana,” added Flynn, whose crew will take on Lynn Classical today (Wednesday) and Lynn English next Wednesday, with both meets at Lynn Woods.

RHS girls soccer to host Malden

The Revere High girls soccer team, which stands at 1-2-1 on the season after a 3-2 loss to Everett and a 1-1 tie with Chelsa last week, is scheduled to host Malden tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon on the turf field at the high school. Coach Ariana Rivera’s Lady Patriots, who traveled to Medford yesterday (Tuesday), will trek to Somerville next Tuesday.