AFL-CIO Endorses Councilor Jaramillo Re-election to Revere Council At-Large

Special to the Journal

The Greater Boston Labor Council (GBLC) of the American Federation of Workers and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), which covers the City of Revere, has endorsed Revere City Council At-Large Juan Pablo Jaramillo in his re-election bid.

This chapter of the AFL-CIO represents over 100,000 working people that live and work in and around the city of Revere from union locals like Painters DC 35, IBEW 103, Local 26, SEIU Local 509, AFSCME 93, Carpenter’s Local 328, Pipefitters 537, UFCW 1445, and Machinists District 15 among others. The full list of members can be found at www.gblc.us/leadership.

Pointing to Juan’s working class background and commitment to working families, Darlene Lombos, Executive Secretary Treasurer of the GBLC, AFL-CIO said “Juan Pablo Jaramillo is our union brother and will continue to be labor’s voice on the Revere City Council. Revere is a union city and Juan Pablo understands the Greater Boston Labor Council, AFL-CIO’ s vision for a city that centers policy around unions, people of color and the working class. We are proud to endorse his candidacy for re-election as Revere City Councilor at Large.”

In 2023, Juan Pablo placed in the top 4, which earned him a seat on the Revere City Council. This is the latest of a long list of endorsements that Juan Pablo has received since launching his campaign back in March. He has received the endorsement of local leaders and advocacy organizations across different sectors and walks of life.

“In 2023 we proved that we can elect people in Revere whose sole focus is to fight for our city’s working families. Our message of making Revere a working class city by working class people is resonating and that is why the endorsement of the AFL-CIO is so important to me” said Jaramillo. He added that keeping Revere a working class city means “fighting for affordability for our seniors, so that they can age in place without being priced out of our city and for working families so that they can thrive here.” This year there was no preliminary election and voters will get the opportunity to have their final say on November 4th on the council at-large race when they can vote for up to 5 people for council at-large. Since being elected to the city council he has been a staunch advocate for affordability and for labor rights being the filer of a wage theft ordinance to protect workers from unscrupulous workplace practices.Councillor Juan Pablo Jaramillo is vying for one of those five seats and hopes to be re-elected at-large to the Revere City Council.