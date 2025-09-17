RHS Roundup

RHS boys soccer opens with two wins

The Revere High boys soccer team opened the defense of its Greater Boston League (GBL) title in impressive fashion with a pair of victories over GBL rivals Lynn Classical and Lynn English at Manning Field last week.

In the match Lynn Classical, the Patriots and the Rams were deadlocked at nil-nil until the 65th minute when RHS coach Gerardo Rodriguez made what he termed “a small tweak” that led to two goals by Patrick Valentim and Davi Dossantos in the final 15 minutes to claim the “W.”

Keeper Cristian Rivas recorded the clean sheet in goal.

By contrast, two days later in the contest with Lynn English, the Patriots reached the back of the Bulldogs’ net three times before the intermission.

“We started off 3-0 in the first half and were able to manage the game much better from a perspective of being with a lead,” said Rodriguez.

Jeronimo Agudelo and Valentim scored goals for the Patriots, with the third tally coming on an own-goal by English.

“These were two solid wins with a lot of room for improvement,” said Rodriguez. “But as I tell the boys, I would rather be learning and improving while winning than losing.”

Rodriguez and his crew were scheduled to host GBL rivals Everett yesterday (Tuesday) and Chelsea tomorrow (Thursday) before returning to Manning to meet non-league opponent St. Mary’s of Lynn on Saturday at noon. They will entertain GBL foe Medford next Tuesday.

The Patriots will have an opportunity for some team bonding when they go to Chestnut Hill Friday evening to watch the Boston College men’s soccer team take on #5-ranked No. Carolina State.

“This will give the team a chance to see what it looks like at the next level,” said Rodriguez.

Three wins for undefeated RHS girls volleyball team

The Revere High girls volleyball team went 3-for-3 this past week with a trio of victories, including two over Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals. Coach Emilie Clemons’s Lady Patriots now stand at 4-0 on the season and 2-0 in the GBL

In a 3-0 shutout of GBL foe Lynn English, Dayana Ortega delivered four kills and Anna Doucette served 11 aces and dished five assists to pace the Revere victory. Also playing key roles in the win were Susan Lemus-Chavez, who contributed six assists and two kills and Isabella Arroyave and Samarah Meristal, who both added two kills.

The Lady Patriots had a tougher match with GBL opponent Medford, but prevailed in a five-setter, 3-2. Ortega paced the offense with 14 kills and two aces. Lemus-Chavez added four kills and 13 assists. Anna Doucette contributed 13 assists and served three aces. Samarah Meristal (four kills and five blocks) and Haley Peralta (four kills) alo played major roles in the big win.

The Lady Patriots completed their undefeated week with a 3-1 win at non-league opponent Greater Lowell Tech. Lemus-Chavez turned in a superb all-around effort with 16 assists, six aces, and two kills. Doucette contributed in a major way with 11 assists and three aces. Meristal (eight kills and two blocks) and Ortega (six kills) also played key roles in the win.

Clemons and her crew have a busy week ahead. They were scheduled to play at Chelsea this past Monday and will entertain Malden today (Wednesday) and non-league opponent Malden Catholic on Friday. Then it’s off to Somervlle next Monday followed by a home match with Everett next Wednesday.

RHS girls soccer defeats English

The Revere High girls soccer team rebounded from a 2-1 loss to Lynn Classical in their season-opener last Tuesday to post a 3-0 victory over Lynn English last Thursday.

Nataly Esquivel scored the goal vs. Classical, assisted by Sara Granados. “We had

eight shots on goal overall because we struggled to get it out of our half,” said RHS head coach Ariana Rivera. “Our goal keeper, Ajsi Balla, had five saves. We lacked communication throughout the game with spurts of improvement here and there. We’re looking forward to more leadership and being vocal on the field.”

In the victory over the English Lady Bulldogs, Kesley Morales, assisted by Sara Granados, gave the Lady Patriots a 1-0 lead in the first half. Esquivel eached the back of the English net twice after the intermission, assisted by Amy Lopez and Sara Granados. Revere launched a barrage of 16 shots on the Lady Bulldogs’ goal.

“We had much-better team play,” said Rivera. “We struggled to have a sense of urgency for the first half. Towards the second half, we turned up the gears. Midfielder Sharon Oliva-Folgar and defender Emily Torres held us down on the defensive end. Ajsi Balla gained her first shutout of the season.”

Rivera and her crew were scheduled to meet Everett yesterday (Tuesday). They will make the short trip down Broadway tomorrow (Thursday) to battle Chelsea and will travel to Medford next Tuesday.

RHS field hockey defeats Malden, 11-1

The Revere High field hockey team exploded for an 11-1 victory at Greater Boston League rival Malden last Wednesday.

Senior captain Gemma Stamatopoulos rattled the Lady Golden Tornado goal for four goals to pace the RHS offensive barrage. Fellow captain Isabella Mendieta struck for a hat trick and single goals were added by senior captain Ava Morris, Kyle Lanes, Gigi Zierten, and Danni Hope Randall.

“Everyone played amazingly well and worked really hard,” said RHS head coach Victoria Correia.

Correia and her crew were scheduled to travel to Methuen this past Monday and will entertain St. Mary’s of Lynn at 4:00 at Harry Della Russo Stadium on Friday. They will hit the road to Dracut next Monday and to Greater Lowell next Tuesday.

Girls cross country defeats Chelsea

The Revere High girls cross country team opened its season in winning fashion with a 15-50 victory over Chelsea last Wednesday on the Lady Red Devils’ home course along the banks of the Mystic River at Admiral’s Hill.

“For half of the team it was their first race and with Chelsea’s home course being one of the longest in the GBL, that was a daunting task,” said long-time RHS head coach Katie Sinnott. “They all completed the course and will look to make improvements as the season progresses.”

Lady Patriot senior captain Olivia Rupp took first place with a time of 21:31.

“Olivia continues to race well,” said Sinnott. “She looked strong and finished with an average pace under seven minutes per mile.

“Also returning are senior Rania Hamdani, who is setting herself up for a strong final cross country season with her third-place finish, and junior Emma DeCrosta, who, despite not feeling well, showed up for the team and ran the 5K course in under 30 minutes,” Sinnott said.

“Our new team members are juniors Mariana Monsalve Beard and Tram Ngoc Vu and freshman Valeria Acevedo Estrada. They are all dedicated and I see the potential in all of them,” Sinnott continued.

“A few new members have joined us this week and will be looking to race when we face Medford, a very challenging opponent,” Sinnott added.

The Lady Patriots are scheduled to face the Lady Mustangs today (Wednesday) on the latter’s home course at Macdonald Park and will travel to Lynn Classical next Wednesday.

Individual Results Olivia Rupp – 1st overall – 21:31

Rania Hamdani – 3rd overall – 24:07

Emma DeCrosta – 5th overall – 29:11

Marianna Monsalve Beard – 6th overall – 35:09

Tram Ngoc Vu – 7th overall – 36:13

Valeria Acevedo Estrada – 9th overall – 37:23

Boys cross country opens 2025 season

Although the Revere High boys cross country team came up short by a score of 19-40 in its season-opener last week at Chelsea’s Admiral’s Hill course, RHS head coach Mike Flynn saw a number of positives from his team, not the least of which was that the Patriots had a full complement of runners.

“I’m happy to report that our team is growing,” said Flynn. “We have six runners, with possibly two more coming next week.”

Diogo Yogi was the first Patriot across the line, finishing in second place in a time of 18:53, just 11 seconds behind Chelsea’s top runner. The next Patriots were Kosta Stamatopolis (24.05), Cristian Requeno (24:22), Javier Rosa (26:05), Noah Shanley (26:47), and Andre Nguyen (27:32).

The Patriots were scheduled to meet Medford today (Wednesday) and will travel to Lynn Classical next Wednesday.