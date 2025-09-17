Ralph DeCicco Announces Candidacy for School Committee at-Large

Special to the Journal

Candidate for School Committee-

at-Large Ralph DeCicco.

Ralph DeCicco has announced his candidacy for the Revere School Committee-at-Large seat in the upcoming election. The following is his announcement.

“I’m Ralph DeCicco, a proud graduate of Revere Public Schools. I am married and a parent of two children who have gone through the system, one currently attending and one a 2024 RHS graduate now in college.

The School Committee’s structure has been modified to include two at-large members, six ward members, with the Mayor retaining the Chair position. I respectfully request your support as I am running for one of the two At-Large seats on the Revere School Committee because I believe every student in our city deserves a safe, inclusive, and future-ready education. I will be the second name on the ballot.

Proven Experience, Deep Commitment

Over the years, I’ve dedicated myself to serving Revere’s students and families through active roles in both our schools and the broader community, including:

• Past President, Paul Revere Innovation School PTO

• Past Member, Paul Revere Innovation School Governing Board

• Chair, Revere Commission on Disabilities (since 2017)

• Access Specialist, Massachusetts Office on Disability (Since 2024)

• Present Vice President, Holy Name Society at St. Mary’s Church

Focused Priorities for Our Schools

If elected, I will:

• Expand educational programs and electives — especially for students with disabilities — to ensure college, career, and life readiness.

• Strengthen school safety through collaboration with students, families, staff, and city leadership.

• Improve communication and transparency across all platforms to keep families informed and engaged.

• Explore cost-saving transportation solutions to reduce reliance on expensive outsourcing.

• Fight for full funding of the new Revere High School at the Wonderland site — without cutting corners or compromising on quality.

Empowering the

Next Generation

Our students are a powerful, untapped resource. I want to create opportunities for them to be more involved in city government and civic life — building pride, leadership, and real-world skills that will shape Revere’s future.

“Let’s Build a Stronger Future Together”

I’m ready to listen, to lead, and to serve — with a focus on equity, safety, innovation, and student success.

I respectfully ask for your vote for the Revere School Committee At-Large this fall. Please consider me, Ralph DeCicco, as one of your two choices. I will be the second name on the ballot.

Contact & Follow

• Email: [email protected]

• Facebook: Committee to Elect Ralph DeCicco for Revere School Committee

• Instagram: @ralphd77

• Phone: 781-309-7271”