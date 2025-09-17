Obituaries 09-17-2025

Louise A. Viarella

Talented seamstress

Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday, September 18, from 9. to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Louise A. Viarella, who passed away peacefully on September 8th at 92 years of age. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish – St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere at 11 a.m.

Louise was born and raised in East Boston and was the daughter of Umberto and Dina Alosa. She was a graduate of Girls High in Roxbury. She married Joseph Viarella in 1954 and the couple remained in East Boston to raise their family. They eventually moved to Revere where they were longtime residents.

Louise enjoyed a career as a bookkeeper working with the Law Firm of Sugarman and Rogers for 25+ years. In her spare time, she enjoyed singing and she was also a talented seamstress known for sewing designer clothing. Louise was a longtime member of the Patriots Club – Women’s Auxiliary and the St. Mary’s Women’s Club.

The beloved wife of 70 years to the late Joseph S. Viarella, she was the devoted mother of Joseph G. “Jay” Viarella and Christopher J. Viarella, both of Revere, Christopher’s late wife, Gina M. Viarella; cherished grandmother of Christopher J. Viarella, Jr. and his wife, Tammy and Jason P. Viarella, all of Saugus and Gina M. Viarella and Justin C. Viarella, both of Revere and adored great grandmother of Luca; dear sister of Dina Scaglione and her husband, Silvo, Ella Conti and the late

Pasquale S. Alosa. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Mark F. Kenney

A man of deep gratitude, remembered for his authenticity, humble spirit and generous heart

With great sadness, we share that our loving Mark Kenney, known fondly as “Sparky,” passed away peacefully on August 27, 2025. Mark was a lifelong resident of Revere and often spoke with fondness about growing up in the Cooledge Street Projects.

He was the beloved son of the late Paul Kenney of South Boston and Ruth Kenney of Revere. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Kenney of Revere and survived by his brothers: Bill Kenney and his wife, Laura of East Boston and Sean Kenney and his wife, Karen of Wilmington. He was a cherished uncle to Brian Kenney of Revere, Michelle (Giguere) Giuliano of Salem, NH and Alexis Kenney of Sturbridge and a devoted and favorite great-uncle to Destiny LeClaire, Christiana, Justice, Michael, Uriah, Anastasia, Constantine and Promise Giuliano, as well as Emily Giguere.

Mark deeply valued celebrating every milestone with his family, often spending every penny he had on gifts for all the children in his life, or offering whatever he could if someone was in need.

An avid Boston sports fan, Mark especially loved coaching basketball for his nephew and cheering on his nieces and nephews in all their athletic pursuits. Though humble— a true gentle giant—Mark was best known for being the nicest person to everyone he met and extremely special to his family. He was the kind of person who would give you the shirt off his back, no matter who you were; the epitome of kindness to all who were fortunate enough to cross his path. To his family and friends, he was truly one of a kind.

Mark loved walking down Broadway in Revere, greeting longtime friends along the way. He also enjoyed taking the bus to his support groups where he delighted in sharing stories and often spoke with pride and joy about his family. He treasured visiting his great-nieces and nephews, especially during birthdays and holiday events, and always looked forward to attending church with them.

He was a man of deep gratitude, remembered for his authenticity, humble spirit and generous heart.

A Mass to celebrate Mark’s life will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere at 4 p.m. on September 27, 2025. Family and friends are warmly invited to gather in honor of this wonderful man.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

John T. Mauro

Of Maine, formerly of Revere

John T. Mauro, of Cape Neddick, Maine, formerly of Revere, passed away on Wednesday, September 10th at 67 years of age.

John was born and raised in New Jersey and is the son of Anna Mauro Dell’Armo and the late John Thomas Mauro. He grew up in the New Jersey area where he attended and graduated from high school. He remained in the area during his early adulthood and after marrying Barbara (Smaldone), the couple settled in Revere where they raised their children.

John owned and operated J & J Alarms in Revere for many years. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and would spend their winters in Florida. A year ago, they decided to relocate to Cape Neddick, Maine where they enjoyed a quieter lifestyle and a change of scenery. Aside from traveling, John enjoyed playing the guitar and tinkering with various projects, building and fixing things. Most importantly, he enjoyed being with his family, especially precious time spent with his grandchildren.

He is the beloved husband of Barbara (Smaldone) Mauro of Cape Neddick, Maine. Devoted father of John Arthur Mauro and his wife Alyce of Austin, Texas and Victoria Rose Mauro Avis and her husband Matthew of Ashland. Adored grandfather of Cash, Aurelia, and Max. Cherished son of Anna Mauro Dell’Armo and the late JohnThomas Mauro. Dear brother of Christopher Mauro and his wife Roseann, Melani Mauro, Jeanette Mauro and her husband Scott, and the late Theresa Mauro and Antoinette Mauro. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future with a time and date to be announced.

For online guestbook and to send condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, Revere.

James F. “Jimmy” Doyle, Jr.

US Postal Service Retiree

James F. “Jimmy” Doyle, Jr., of Newburyport, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 7th at 60 years of age.

Jimmy was born in Boston on May 12, 1965, the son of the late Patricia A. (Cox) and James F. Doyle, Sr.

Jimmy was raised in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1983. He remained in Revere for most of his life until recently moving to Newburyport.

Jimmy worked for the United States Postal Service as a mailman, delivering mail in the City of Revere for over 30 years, until the time of his retirement.

A loving and loyal son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, he will be missed by all who knew him.

He was the dear brother of Nancy M. Doyle of Peabody. He also leaves behind his lifelong friends and brothers from Lincoln Street, Revere. He was predeceased by his parents, Patricia A. (Cox) and Ret. Revere Fire Department Lieutenant, James F. Doyle, Sr.

The Doyle family would like to thank the staff and his friends at Baldpate Hospital for supporting Jimmy over the years.

Services for Jimmy will be held at a later date.