MGC awards $862K to Revere in Grants from Community Mitigation Fund

Special to the Journal

Following approval during a series of public meetings, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) announced that nearly $22.8 million in Community Mitigation Fund (CMF) grants have been awarded to various municipalities and other eligible entities across Massachusetts.

Since its inception in 2015, the MGC has awarded approximately $79.5 million in grants from the CMF. Established by the gaming law, this fund assists host and surrounding communities, along with other qualified applicants, in offsetting costs related to casino construction and operation. Grant awards support a broad spectrum of community needs, including education, transportation, infrastructure, housing, environmental issues, public safety, emergency services, and gambling harm reduction.

“The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is committed to maximizing the value and minimizing the harms of legal gambling, and this includes the impacts on the host and surrounding communities,” said MGC Chair Jordan Maynard. “On behalf of my fellow Commissioners, we are proud to support projects across the Commonwealth that seek to improve public safety, assist with community planning, reduce gaming harms, enhance workforce development initiatives, and mitigate traffic and road safety issues. We have seen firsthand the impact of the Community Mitigation Fund and look forward to the completion of each project.”

The CMF review team conducted a thorough evaluation of all applications to ensure compliance with the FY2026 CMF Guidelines, making recommendations to the Commission during several public meetings throughout the spring of 2025. Following deliberation on those recommendations, the Commission voted to award the following grants:

Revere Award: $862,000

Broadway Zoning Analysis – This project funds a zoning analysis of Broadway to support smart growth through collaborative planning over by-right development.

Squire Road Master Plan – This project funds a Master Plan for Squire Road to define a community-driven vision and guide short- and long-term improvements to the corridor.

Wayfinding for Broadway – This project funds the purchase and installation of branded wayfinding, directional, and parking signs in the Broadway District.

City of Revere Gambling Harm Reduction Outreach Program – This project continues the work of Harm Reduction Specialists to support at-risk individuals and strengthen gambling harm reduction efforts.

Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) – This project funds AEDs for all Revere Fire Department vehicles to enable rapid response to cardiac emergencies.

Revere Beach Connector 25% Design – This project provides funding to advance the Revere Beach Connector design from 15% to 25% completion.

The Revere Bypass Traffic Study – This project funds a transportation analysis of casino-related traffic impacts on Copeland Circle and Route 60, including how navigation apps reroute drivers to Encore.