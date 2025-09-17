Human Rights Commission Meets after Summer Recess

By Journal Staff

The Revere Human Rights Commission (HRC) reconcened for its first meeting since May 1 on Thursday, September 4, in the City Council Chambers. On hand for the session were Chair Chaimaa (Shay) Hossaini, Albert Tecci, Sheila Johnson, Kourou Pich, Dr. Lourenco Garcia, and the HRC’s Executive Director, Steve Morabito, who is the city’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The session began with the members reading the HRC’s Mission Statement:

“The Mission of the Revere Human Rights Commission is to promote human and civil rights and empower all people of Revere by ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized, have equitable opportunities, equal access, and are treated with dignity, respect, fairness, and justice.”

Hossaini then presented the usual Land Acknowledgement, in which the Pawtucket tribe was recognized as the original holder of the land.

The members discussed ideas for potential projects for applications for grants from the Mass. Cultural Council, with Morabito noting that the city’s grant writer would be available to write an application if the HRC proposes an idea for a grant. Morabito made some suggestions, reminding the members that as volunteer board-members, they should not be overly-ambitious with their ideas.

Pich, Johnson, Garcia, Hossaini, and Tecci also offered suggestions as regards the process and for possible grant proposals, for which the deadline is October 16. Hossaini made a motion for the HRC to collaborate with the School Dept. for one of the schools’ upcoming events and having a table. The motion passed unanimously.

The next matter taken up by the members was the agenda item, “Diversifying Demographic Considerations.”

“Revere reportedly is 60 percent persons of color, but is there any way that we can break things down on city forms and other paperwork to be more specific by adding more categories about an individual’s demographic background?” asked Hossaini.

“We can have conversations with the community to collect data to see how people feel about how they share their identity, race, gender, and sexual orientation and see what changes can happen in our community,” said Pich.

Morabito noted that 33 languages are spoken at Revere High School, but only Spanish, Portuguese, and Arabic are available on the city’s forms (which must be filled-in in English). He also pointed out that language translation devices are available in city offices. “However, the city cannot ask a person for their demographic background or information when they fill out a form for a permit,” Morabito said.

“I think this is a very important conversation to have because this information can allow us to see who has the most access and the least access to resources and promote justice so that everyone can have access,” said Pich, who suggested as an example the demographic breakdown of new luxury developments at Revere Beach. “This date might lead us to conclude that we should have rent control in Revere because lifelong residents are unable to afford to live here anymore.”

The members then discussed the final item on the agenda, “Brainstorming Other Ways for Community Members to Submit Intakes to the HRC.” Hossaini mentioned that the HRC could place suggestion boxes at various public spaces throughout the city.

Johnson suggested doing interviews with the Revere Journal and Morabito added the potential for using Revere TV and social media to inform the community about the HRC.

The meeting concluded with Hossani, Pich, and Garcia lauding the contributions of former commissioner Molly McGee during her three-year tenure on the HRC from 2022-2025, with Tecci and Johnson also praising McGee, who is an immigration attorney, for her work in the community. Morabito added that in his meetings with McGee, he was imp[essed with her dedication to the people of the city through legal work.

“Thank you very much Molly, for all of your service with the Human Rights Commission and we collectively wish all the best for fighting the good fight and we will always support you with your endeavors,” Morabito said.

Hossaini also thanked former HRC member and former Police Chief David Callahan, who retired this summer, for his service on the commission.