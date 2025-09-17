Happy Rosh Hashanah

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, will start at sundown this coming Monday (September 22) and will end at sunset on Wednesday (September 24). During the three days of festivities, members of the Jewish faith will gather with family and friends to engage in prayer services and share traditional foods.

Rosh Hashanah begins the Ten Days of Repentance, the high holy days for Jews worldwide, culminating in Yom Kippur.

Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, is the holiest day of the Jewish year and will be observed starting at sundown on October 1 and ending at nightfall on October 2,

To all of our friends of the Jewish faith, we express our wishes for “Shanah Tovah.”