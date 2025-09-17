Former State Representative Kathi-AnneReinstein Endorses Jacqueline Monterroso for Revere Ward 1 School Committee

Special to the Journal

Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso has received a powerful endorsement from former State Representative Kathi-Anne Reinstein. Representative Reinstein, a lifelong Revere resident and dedicated public servant, highlighted Monterroso’s deep experience, bold advocacy, and unwavering commitment to educational equity.

“Jacqueline Monterroso brings the kind of bold, compassionate, and experienced leadership that is essential for the future of our schools,” said Reinstein. “With a strong background in education policy at both the local and state levels, she offers more than just ideas—she brings the skills and strategic thinking to turn policy into progress. From negotiating complex union contracts to advocating for all families and inclusive school environments, Jacqueline has proven time and again that she leads with both her heart and her head.”

“What sets her apart,” Reinstein continued, “is not only her experience, but her unwavering dedication to doing the work, even when no one is watching. She understands how governance works, how to build consensus, and how to center equity in every decision she makes. As someone who has always believed in the power of women in public leadership, I can say without hesitation that Jacqueline represents everything we need in our Ward 1 School Committee Member: a qualified, principled, and community-rooted voice who will show up, speak up, and fight for what’s right. I am proud to support her.”

“I am deeply honored to have the support of former Representative Kathi-Anne Reinstein,” said Monterroso. “She is a role model for so many in Revere and beyond—especially for women stepping into public leadership. Her endorsement is incredibly meaningful to me, and I remain committed to continuing the work I’ve started in my first term.”

Monterroso has also received endorsements from State Senator Lydia Edwards, the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus PAC, and a Moms Demand Action campaign distinction. Her campaign continues to build momentum as she fights for the students, educators, and families of Ward One.