Chartwells Food Services Team Introduced at Revere School Committee Meeting

Special to the Journal

Food is a significant part of everyone’s well-being, and Revere Public School students need a place to eat where they can connect with others, recharge, and experience happiness at school. This is why our new food services provider, Chartwells, offers meals that children enjoy and develops programs that promote fun and exploration.

Last week, Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly introduced the Chartwells team at the School Committee meeting. Dr. Kelly opened the presentation by introducing Chris Callahan, Chartwells’ Regional Director for New England, who led the transition this summer.

“Chris has been our man on the street,” Kelly said, noting his close work with district leaders to ensure a smooth start to the school year.

Callahan, who has more than 30 years of experience in school dining, is no stranger to Revere. He helped support the district’s food program more than a decade ago and recalled being warmly welcomed back this summer by staff members who still remembered him.

“It made it so much easier knowing the community,” he said.

Callahan then introduced the Revere-based leadership team, which includes Martha Franklin, Director of Food Services, who brings extensive experience from higher education dining; Kimberely Krukonis-Adkins, Executive Chef, with a strong culinary background and prior experience leading school nutrition programs in New Hampshire; and Justin Lepore, Assistant Director and Revere High School graduate, whose background includes restaurant management, technology, and social media—skills the district hopes will help boost student engagement in school dining.

“We have the privilege of starting students’ relationship with food services from the elementary level,” Callahan told the committee. “Anything we can do to educate and engage them is a great opportunity.”

Initial indications suggest that the new program is already a success. Callahan noted that pizza sales at Revere High School have more than doubled since the start of the school year. But he emphasized that the team is equally committed to introducing healthier options and listening to student feedback.

To that end, Chartwells is working with students on naming and rebranding the high school’s snack corner, with plans for prizes and input sessions. Dr. Kelly added that students have already approached her about arranging a meeting with the new food services team to discuss menus and upcoming offerings.

The evening closed on a light note, with committee members jokingly asking if the team had brought samples of their popular pizza. Instead, the team offered healthier fare—though cookies made their way to the table, too.

“Chartwells is off to a great start,” said Dr. Kelly. “We look forward to building this partnership and ensuring our students have access to nutritious, appealing meals every day.”