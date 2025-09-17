Bob Haas Announces bid for Reelection for at Large Seat

Special to the Journal

Councillor-at-Large Bob Haas

Councillor-at-Large Bob Haas has announced his intention to seek relection. The following is his statement.

“My name is Robert Haas III and I am proud to announce that I am seeking reelection for a Councillor at Large seat on the Revere City Council.

I live in West Revere with my wife Nanci and two children: RJ, who is 6, and Leni is 4. Both attend Revere Public Schools. I graduated from Revere High School in 1996 and then continued my education at Salem State College, where I graduated in 2000 with a Communications degree.

I am currently employed as the Assistant Director for the Danvers Council on Aging, a position I have held since the start of 2025. I have also worked as the Assistant Director of Elder Affairs for the City of Revere for 3 years and also as a District Director for Senator Lydia Edwards. I have a great passion for Senior Services and constituent services.

I also serve as the T-Ball coordinator for Revere Youth Baseball and Softball and have also served as a T-Ball coach the last three years. I am a big believer in the connection between children staying active and mental health and also support children and families having access to city fields and gyms. One of my first motions was to reinstate Weekend Workout at RHS.

Being elected as a councilor at-large was one of the greatest honors of my life. I have learned so much about not only the city, but myself the past two years. I am excited at the opportunity to serve the city’s residents once again and hope you will consider me for one of your five votes for councillor at large on Nov. 4.”