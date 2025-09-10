Zoning Subcommittee Speeds through Agenda

By Adam Swift

What looked like it could possibly be a lengthy city council zoning subcommittee meeting on Monday was over in a flash.

Two items that garnered considerable debate at council public hearings two weeks ago were quickly dealt with by the subcommittee.

First, an ordinance establishing zoning provisions for battery energy storage systems in the city, was tabled at the request of planning and economic development director Tom Skwierawski.

The ordinance would allow battery energy storage systems as a new use permitted by special permit in the Highway Business and TED districts.

During the hearing two weeks ago, some councilors did raise concerns about the potential larger scale battery storage facilities in the city, citing potential fires, thermal runaway, first-responder safety, floodplain siting limits, neighborhood compatibility, and the right-sizing of facilities.

At Monday night’s subcommittee meeting, Skwierawski said the city is asking to table the ordinance since there is still some ambiguity behind the state permitting process for battery energy storage systems and that the city did not want to get ahead of the process.

“The administration is reading my mind, it’s all good and we are all on the same page on this one,” said Councillor-at-Large and subcommittee chair Anthony Zambuto.

Zambuto has raised concerns about the safety of the battery storage facilities.

Another agenda item that brought up some concerns two weeks ago, a planned five-story mixed-used apartment complex at 529 Broadway, was withdrawn without prejudice by the applicant’s attorney.

Some councilors and residents raised concerns about the size and density of the project on Broadway, likening it to recent developments along Revere Beach at the recent public hearing.

The property is in the general business and residential business districts and currently is home to an auto body garage that was built prior to zoning, as well as a restaurant and a liquor store.