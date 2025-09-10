Ward 1 School Committee Preliminary Election is Tuesday

Staff Report

Polls will be open in Ward 1 next Tuesday, Sept. 16 for the preliminary election for the ward’s school committee seat.

The school committee contest features incumbent Jacqueline Monterroso facing a challenge from Kathryn Schulte-Grahame and Michael Toto, Jr.

The top two vote-getters will move onto the regular municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with Precincts 1 and 2 voting at the Beachmont Elementary School and Precinct 3 voting at the American Legion Post on Broadway.