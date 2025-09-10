News Briefs

The City of Revere Fall Festival

The City of Revere is hosting its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The free event will take place at a new location, The Yard @ Beachmont Square (10 Suffolk Downs Boulevard). Attendees can enjoy a full day of activities, including live music with pop rock, modern jazz, country, and Latin classics. The festival will also feature brews from Revere’s newest brewery, Twisted Fate, in an expanded beer garden, along with a diverse selection of Boston’s best food trucks. More than 50 local artisans and vendors will be showcasing their handmade goods. The event promises fun and entertainment for the whole family, with a rain date scheduled for Sunday, October 5. R.S.V.P. on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/ 185031532888 2654/?rdid=iVqTaprIpO6nuRw8

The Revere Beach Partnership Hosts 8th Annual Art Festival

To celebrate the beauty of America’s first public beach, the Revere Beach Partnership will be hosting the Revere Beach Art Festival on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Markey Memorial Bridge. The day will be filled with fun interactive activities, artists selling their incredible pieces, live music, and our Live Art Competition where artists are invited to compete for awards ranging from $250-1,000 by creating a piece of art that fits the theme announced on the day of the event. There will also be a free kids art competition taking place at the festival.

With 16 unique artists in attendance, this is an event you won’t want to miss! Admire the talent of local and regional artists. We promise, you won’t want to go home empty handed! This group of individuals has pieces for everyone’s personal style.

This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

Revere Beach Partnership is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established in 2001. The mission of the Revere Beach Partnership is to preserve and enhance America’s first public beach for the enjoyment of all. The partnership is made up of a volunteer board who share a love for Revere and Revere Beach.

Encore Boston Harbor Surpasses $1 Billion in State Tax Revenue for

On Monday, August 25, Encore Boston Harbor passed the $1 billion mark in gaming tax revenue generated for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts since its opening in 2019. This revenue directly benefits all residents of Massachusetts by funding a range of state initiatives, including local aid. Encore has been one of the largest generators of tax revenue in the Commonwealth since its opening in 2019.

This revenue is in addition to the more than $330 million Encore Boston Harbor has given in surrounding community fees, PILOT payments and Public Health Trust funding. The company has also paid more than $1.3 billion in total employee compensation and benefits.

Furthermore, Encore Boston Harbor has been a generous philanthropic partner to local nonprofits, donating more than $15 million to organizations operating in its surrounding communities and across the state.

“The dedication of our more than 3,300 employees, working each and every day to create memorable guest experiences, has allowed us to generate significant revenues for Massachusetts over the last six years,” said Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “Our employees take pride in Encore being a contributing partner to Massachusetts through our ability to generate significant tax revenues, impact the local economy with our spending, and financially support hundreds of local nonprofit partners.”

Encore Boston Harbor, a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel, features more than 210,000 square-feet of gaming space, over 2,700 slot machines and nearly 200 table games. Situated on the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, and connected to Boston Harbor, Encore Boston Harbor boasts 671 spacious hotel rooms, a Forbes Five-Star spa, salon and fitness center, specialty retail shops, a variety of dining and lounge venues, including Forbes Four-Star rated Rare Steakhouse and more than 50,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting spaces. The grounds feature a six-acre?Harborwalk with pedestrian and bicycle paths that provide access to the waterfront, an event lawn, public art and ornate floral displays. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The casino offers free self-parking for all guests seven days a week. Encore Boston Harbor is a proud partner of the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and New England Revolution. For more information, visit encorebostonharbor.com or follow Encore Boston Harbor on Instagram and Facebook.

Health Officials Announce MORE Human Cases of WNV in State

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced two additional human cases of West Nile virus (WNV) in Massachusetts this year. One is in a man in his 40s who was likely exposed to the virus in Hampden County and the other is in a man in his 80s with exposure in Middlesex County.

These cases bring the total number of confirmed WNV infections this season to four. As a result, risk levels for WNV have been elevated to high in Ashland, Framingham, Marlborough, Natick, Sherborn, Southborough, Sudbury, and Wayland.

“Given how many mosquitoes have been found carrying West Nile virus this summer, we expected that there would be human infections this year,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “Infections can continue to occur until the first hard frost of the season, which is likely still many weeks away. We are encouraging everyone to continue to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites, including by using mosquito repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants to reduce exposed skin, and to drain anything that may be collecting water outside your home.”

The first WNV-positive mosquitoes in the state this year were announced on June 17. Since then, 376 mosquito samples have tested positive for WNV so far this season from Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties. There has also been one animal case of WNV this year in a goat.

The risk for WNV is now high in 28 municipalities in Suffolk, Middlesex, Essex, and Worcester counties and moderate in 175 cities and towns in Barnstable, Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

In addition to WNV, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has also been detected in mosquitoes in Massachusetts this year. There have been 21 EEE-positive mosquito samples and no human or animal cases so far this year.

Starting next week, DPH will update the public on WNV cases in Massachusetts via weekly press releases each Friday if new cases are confirmed.