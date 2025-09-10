Mass. DPH Opens State-of-the-art Emergency Supply Warehouse

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today unveiled its new, interoperable emergency supply warehouse, a critical resource that strengthens the state’s ability to respond quickly and effectively and provide the equipment, supplies, and medical resources needed to deliver care during public health emergencies and disasters.

State and local officials, emergency preparedness leaders, and community health partners gathered with DPH representatives to mark the occasion, touring the bright and expansive space – which has been operational since July 1, 2025 – and learning about its many capabilities and features.

The new DPH warehouse is strategically located in Franklin, at the intersection of I-495 and I-90, offering easy access to major highways. It is adjacent and directly connected to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) warehouse, which will facilitate rapid, coordinated statewide response during times of crisis. Spanning 75,000 square feet, the facility houses more than 21 million individual items – from personal protective equipment to bandages and dressings to refrigerated medical products.

“This warehouse is so much more than just shelves of materials, equipment, and supplies – it represents resilience, readiness, and a collective commitment to respond quickly and fully to care for our communities when disaster strikes,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kiame Mahaniah, MD, MBA. “Today we mark an important investment in the safety, health, and well-being – and peace of mind – for those who live in, work in, and visit Massachusetts.”

“Massachusetts has faced many public health crises over the years – from the Great Molasses Flood in 1919, to the Cocoanut Grove Nightclub fire in 1942, to the Blizzard of ’78, and more recently the Boston Marathon Bombing and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD. “We have learned critical lessons from each of these disasters and other emergencies, large and small. And we have taken all those lessons to heart and turned them into action. This warehouse embodies that action – that commitment – and it allows us to stand with our health care and public health partners and be ready for the next crisis we will inevitably face together.”

The DPH warehouse provides more than 4,000 pallet storage positions across three levels, with 1,000 square feet of cold-chain storage for refrigerated products. A 10-door loading dock supports the facility’s high-throughput operations. State-of-the-art security and video monitoring technology protects staff and products, while advanced data-logging systems help maintain inventory integrity.

“We are thrilled to be in this wonderful new location that strengthens our capacity to support the greater health care system during times of crisis, said Kerin Milesky, Director of the DPH Office of Preparedness and Emergency Management. “This new facility enhances our need to adjust our approach and processes based on the latest science and best practices, and respond to the nuances of different kinds of emergencies. This warehouse is our promise to every resident that when the next emergency comes, we will be ready to respond, safeguard health, and help our communities recover.”