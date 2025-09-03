RHS Roundup

RHS girls soccer opens Tuesday

Coach Ariana Rivera and the RHS girls soccer team will open their 2025 campaign next Tuesday with a contest with GBL foe Lynn Classical at the Revere High School turf field. They will host GBL rival Lynn English next Thursday.

The Lady Patriots’ 2025 schedule consists of 16 matches, with two contests vs. each their seven GBL foes (Chelsea, Everett, Lynn English, Lynn Classical, Malden, Medford, and Somerville) and single matches vs. non-league opponents Waltham and Salem.

RHS boys soccer looks to repeat as GBL champs under new head coach Gerardo Rodriguez

The Revere High boys soccer team will be looking to repeat as Greater Boston League (GBL) champions under new head coach Gerardo Rodriguez when the Patriots open their 2025 season next Tuesday evening against GBL rival Lynn Classical under the lights at Manning Field at 7:30.

“The preseason has been okay for us,” said Rodriguez. “Most importantly, we finished our scrimmages with health and players getting their game fitness up.”

The Patriots engaged in 80-minute scrimmages with Methuen (a 4-0 win) and Boston International (a 2-1 victory).

Revere also hosted a Jamboree at Harry Della Russo Stadium in which the five teams played 30-minute scrimmages. The Patriots tied Newburyport, 2-2; came up short to Woburn by a score of 1-0; and then deadlocked Waltham and Manchester-Essex to nil-nil standoffs.

The 2025 Patriots will be led by a trio of captains, seniors Abel Aklog and Noah Gaviria and junior Francisco Navarette. The varsity squad is rounded out by 13 seniors, Patrick Valentim, David Tamayo, Jadrian Sanchez, Daniel Roque, Bilal Ourioiur, Cesar Merentes, Adin Lozich, Maicol Mayoga, Kevin Alves, Lukas Jimenez, Edwin Alarcon, Youcef Amouri, and Jason Baila; seven juniors, Kareem Abomoustafa, Jeronimo Agudelo Alvarez, Davi Dos Santos, Santiago Espinosa, Alejandro Hernandez, Emmanuel Lopera, and Sebastian Rueda; sophomore Christian Flores; and freshman Snider Rivas.

Samuel Arrango and Christian Mancia are Rodriguez’s assistant coaches. Jerry Geser is the JV coach and Anane Yaw is the freshman coach.

“We are looking forward to the challenge of winning back-to-back GBL titles,” said Rodriguez. “We’re looking forward to seeing players enjoy and lead this team to a strong start to our regular season next week.”

After Tuesday’s season-opener with Classical, the Patriots will return to Manning Field two days later on Thursday to take on GBL foe Lynn English.

Revere will play a 17-match schedule, meeting all seven of their GBL rivals (Chelsea, Everett, Lynn English, Lynn Classical, Malden, Medford, and Somerville) twice each and facing non-league foes St. Mary’’s of Lynn, Central Catholic, and Haverhill.

RHS girls volleyball set to open season

The Revere High girls volleyball team under head coach Emiie Clemons is scheduled to open its season this Friday with a match at non-league foe Beverly.

“Going into my third season as head coach of the varsity program, I am excited to continue building on what we have started,” said Clemons. “Eight out of our 13 girls are returning varsity athletes and seven of the eight are seniors. They bring with them both experience on the court and leadership to the rest of their team.

“Last season, many of the seniors completed a leadership manual which helped them to grow as leaders. This experience helped them to identify weaknesses within our team and areas to focus on going into this season,” Clemons continued. “Last year, we went 10-10 and made an appearance in the state tournament. In the preseason GBL Jamboree, we won three out of our four games. This season, we hope to continue to grow and succeed. “

The 2025 Lady Patriots will be led by senior captain Samantha Indorato. “Samantha is a returning varsity player and our starting libero (the term for defensive specialist),” said Clemons. “She is a great leader on and off the court. She is someone who is reliable and holds her team accountable, while still maintaining positive energy and facilitating a great team atmosphere.”

The varsity roster includes seniors Isabella Arroyave, Sara Brown Abdelfattah, Jade Dang, Susan Lemus Chavez, Samarah Meristal, Basma Sahibi, and Dayana Ortega; juniors Manuela Ospina, Anna Doucette, Sofia Guzman, and Sarah Lechheb; and sophomore Haley Peralta.

After Friday’s opening match, the Lady Patriots will host Greater Boston League (GBL) foe Lynn English on Monday and then travel to GBL rival Medford next Wednesday.

Clemons and her crew will play a 20-match schedule, meeting their seven GBL foes (Chelsea, Everett, Lynn English, Lynn Classical, Malden, Medford, and Somerville) twice each and non-league opponents Beverly (2), Essex Tech, Swampscott, Malden Catholic, and Greater Lowell.

RHS field hockey

opens season Sat. The Revere High field hockey team will open its 2025 season this Saturday morning when coach Victoria Correia and her Lady Patriots host Arlington Catholic at 10:00 at Harry Della Russo Stadium. “The preseason is looking good and has been coming along,” said Correia. “We are excited for this season.” The 2025 edition of the Lady Patriots will be led by a trio of captains, Ava Morris, Gemma Stamatopoulos, and Isabella Mendieta. The other members of the team are Victoria Ackles, Leilaney Chicas, Ashley Garcia, Sonia Haily, Zacharania Kalliavas, Kyle Lanes, Nicole Miranda, Lena Morris, Kathy Nguyen, Danni Hope Randall, Bianca Rincon, Genevieve Zierten, and Siobhan Zierten. After Saturday’s opener, Correia and her crew will travel to Greater Boston League (GBL) foe Malden next Wednesday. With Malden and Everett being the only other GBL schools with field hockey teams, the bulk of the Lady Patriots’ 18-game schedule will consist of non-league opponents.