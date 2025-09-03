Councillors want more Info on Proposed Emergency Communications Center Antenna Tower

By Adam Swift

Several city councilors want more information on a proposed 145-foot communications antenna that is proposed as part of the new Regional Emergency Communications Center (RECC) at the old McKinley School. Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenizo, who introduced a motion at last week’s council meeting seeking more information on the project, as well as several other councillors said they felt there were not given proper notification that the structure was going to be part of the project. “We’ve been aware of this project at the McKinley School for awhile now, the 911 facility (along with Winthrop and Chelsea) and the childcare and the municipal offices, and I think we are all in favor of it, it’s a great project, and I’m in favor of it,” said Argenzio. “But just a few weeks ago, it’s come to light that it is going to require a 145-foot antenna so that we can properly communicate with Winthrop and Chelsea. A 145-foot tower is going to be a dramatic landscape change to the neighborhood and to the central business district.” Argenzio said he raised questions about the antenna at a recent site plan review committee meeting on the project and had additional questions about how that part of the project just came to light. Argenzio said he would like the consultant who did the study for the project and the need for the antenna to appear before the city council before the project comes before the zoning board. Last week, the zoning board tabled the hearing on the project so that the consultant could appear before the council before a vote is taken. The zoning board did open the public hearing on the project at its August 27 meeting and heard from Mayor Keefe and public safety officials giving more details about the project. The board did vote to continue the public hearing. At last week’s council meeting, several councillors did express their disappointment over not being informed about the antenna tower before voting to include Chelsea as the newest member of the RECC and move forward with the project at the McKinley School earlier this year. Ward 1 Councilor Joanne McKenna said she would also like more information about possible adverse health and environmental impacts from placing the tower in a heavily residential area. “I don’t care how much effort was put into this, this is blindsiding us, and I’m telling you, I’m looking to kill it,” said Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto.