Revere Public Schools welcomes new teachers with inspiring orientation event

Revere Public Schools officially welcomed its newest group of educators this week during a heartfelt and motivating orientation designed to launch the 2025–2026 school year with enthusiasm and unity.

The orientation, held at Revere High School, brought together new teachers who were greeted by district leaders, veteran staff, and school administrators. The event set a warm tone for what promises to be an exciting year of growth, collaboration, and student-centered learning.

Superintendent Dr. Dianne Kelly opened with words of welcome and encouragement, expressing deep gratitude for the new teachers’ commitment to education and the Revere community.

“We are thrilled to welcome each of you into the RPS family,” Dr. Kelly said. Your work matters deeply, and we are here to support you every step of the way.”

Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Dr. Danielle Mokaba, encouraged the new educators to embrace the challenges ahead with confidence and to lean on the strength of their colleagues.

“You are not alone in this journey,” Dr. Mokaba said. “Build relationships with one another, ask questions, and learn from the experienced educators around you. Our veteran teachers are incredible mentors who want to see you thrive. Together, we grow stronger.”

Dr. Richie Gallucci, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services, offered thoughtful words on the importance of the teacher-student relationship, urging new teachers to see themselves not only as educators but as role models and guides.

“Every day, you have the opportunity to be a mentor—to make a difference in the lives of your students, beyond the curriculum,” Dr. Gallucci said. “Take the time to listen, to support, and to show your students they are seen and valued. That kind of impact lasts a lifetime.”

Celebrating the diversity and strength of the Revere community, Dr. Lourenço Garcia, Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion, reminded new teachers of the district’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and affirming learning environment.

“Revere is a vibrant, multicultural city, and our schools reflect that richness,” Dr. Garcia said. “We celebrate our students’ identities and backgrounds, and we are proud to champion equity and access for all. As educators, you have the power to ensure every child feels they belong.”

The orientation also included workshops on instructional best practices, culturally responsive teaching, and a panel of veteran teachers who shared their personal experiences and advice for starting the school year strong.

For more information about Revere Public Schools, visit www.reverek12.org