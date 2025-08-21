Letter to the Editor

Funding Cuts and the Revere Public Library

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter from the Revere Public Library (RPL) Board of Trustees to the citizens of Revere and our City, State and Federal elected officials about the current and future impacts on the Revere Public Library, your public library, of recent library-related funding cuts at the Federal level.

Many of you may not realize that your public library is funded in several ways: through the City of Revere budget, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC), and the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). IMLS was recently defunded by Presidential Executive Order#14238 and this letter is about the impact on your public library of the loss of this agency and the funding it administered.

Why does this matter to you as a Revere resident? It’s simple: No dollars from IMLS to MBLC means less funding to the Revere Public Library to help carry out its mission to meet the information and community needs of Revere’s residents of all ages, economic, and educational backgrounds.

It is a common misconception that RPL is simply a large building full of books that can be borrowed. It is so much more. It is where you can bring your children for a story hour and programs that encourage their creativity and skill development, where they make some of their first friends. It is where you can join a book club, participate in a game night with other young adults and engage with other members of the community. It is where you build community across generational and cultural lines. It is where you can use a computer for free and access free wi-fi. It is where you can make photocopies, create your resume, apply for jobs, or make computer printouts for a small fee. It is where you can borrow a reduced cost pass to museums and other local attractions. It is where you can take an ESOL class. It is where you can take a citizenship class. It is where through free online databases a veteran can learn about VA and TRICARE benefits or a senior can learn about assisted living and other housing options, where you can read current news and popular magazines, use business research databases, learn a language, trace your family’s history, download free music and movies, or learn about the job market and potential careers. These services and resources are made available to our community by federal funding through IMLS, which has recently been eliminated. Some resources have already been scaled back or cut entirely due to the loss of this funding.

So, what can you do about this loss of funding? First, you can contact your State and Federal Senators and Representatives (and their aides), testify how your library has impacted you and encourage them to defend the IMLS budget and support your library funding. Second, you can contact the members of the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education Committee (Labor HHS) to ask them to vote to stop these cuts and reinstate IMLS funding. Lastly, libraries and cultural institutions are on the chopping block with the Museum and Library Services Act of 2018 coming up for reauthorization; we must protect these institutions. You can reach out to your legislators (and their aides) and demand they vote to reauthorise the Museum and Library Services Act of 2018. We have until September 30, when our legislators return from their summer recess, to vote on this crucial legislation. History has shown us that emailing and/or calling your legislator to share your concerns has a definite impact. Visit https://malegislature.gov/Search/FindMyLegislator to get contact information for your Representatives and Senators and https://appropriations.house.gov/subcommittees/labor-health-and-human-services-education-and-related-agencies to contact members of the Labor HHS Committee.

Thank you in advance for your support of the Revere Public Library and libraries in general for the significant impact they have on the health and welfare of our communities.

Sincerely, The Revere Public Library Board of Trustees