Disabilities Comm. Notes Success of All-Ability Day

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 12, via Zoom. On hand for the session were chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Jason Barone-Cichocki, Mario Grimanis, Ellie Vargas, and Annmarie Fiore.

DeCicco provided a brief summary of the second annual All Ability Day at Revere Beach that was held on Saturday, August 9, in conjunction with the DCR and the Revere Rec. Dept. Funding was provided by a grant from Save the Harbor/Save the Bay and Waypoint Adventures provided equipment and guides.

DeCicco, who shared some photos of the day with his fellow members, said that attendance was larger than last year with 85 persons participating. Perno noted one youngster in particular who used the water-accessible chair and who never stopped smiling, which was reflective of the joy experienced by all who attended.

“We’ll be looking to make it even bigger and better next year,” said DeCicco.

The guest speaker for the evening was Lauren Shrestha, the chair of the Swampscott Commission on Disabilities and the founder of the Fully Fenced media platform and movement which advocates for fencing playgrounds in order to make them safe for autistic children, for whom elopement is a common issue.

Ms. Shrestha, who is a vocal disability advocate, is the mother of three autistic boys, twins who are six years-old and a three year-old. She has served on the Swampscott COD for three years and as its chair for the past year.

Shrestha made note of the two accessible water-wheelchairs (one adult-size and one child-size) that have been donated by a local resident and local organizations that are available for use at Swampscott’s beaches. She said the Swampscott COD is striving to make Swampscott’s town beaches fully-accessible, though that is proving to be a difficult task because many of the town’s rocky beaches are inaccessible for everybody. She also noted that the Swampscott COD is fundraising to add benches to Swampscott’s beach areas, which would be of benefit to all persons.

Shrestha also noted that the Swampscott COD is advocating for inclusionary programs to be adopted by the Swampscott Recreation Dept.

Fiore provided an update regarding the Music Therapy Program with the Community Music Center of Boston, which the COD is conducting in collaboration with the Revere Parks and Recreation Department. She noted that the goal is to start the program in the fall after the school year has begun.

DeCicco concluded the meeting by making note of the safety hazard that is being posed by operators of motorized scooters, bicycles, and regular bicycles who travel on sidewalks, which is forbidden by the city’s ordinances. He said that city officials are aware iof the issue and are trying to rectify the situation.

Perno read the COD’s monthly reminder:

“The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they are unable to assist you or if you prefer to talk with the Commission directly, please ask to be transferred to the Disability Office. Please leave a detailed message, and we will respond to you

shortly.

“As always, please don’t hesitate to contact us if you would like something discussed or added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to discuss any concerns. The Commission is here to help and assist all disabled residents and their families in Revere.”

The COD’s next meeting (via Zoom) will be held on Tuesday, September 9, at 6:00 p.m.