City Partners with Garbage to Garden to Launch Weekly Curbside Food Scraps Collection this Fall

Special to the Journal

Starting this October, Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and the City of Revere are pleased to announce a new partnership with Garbage to Garden, a leading provider of curbside composting services, to bring weekly food scraps collection to all Revere residents at a reduced rate of $11.95/month.

“We’re excited to partner with Garbage to Garden to offer Revere residents a simple and affordable way to reduce waste and support sustainability at the neighborhood level,” said Mayor Keefe. He continued, “This program helps us move closer to our waste reduction goals while giving residents more options at the curb.”

Pre-enrollment begins this week. The first 1000 households who enroll will receive a FREE curbside composting bin, courtesy of the City, and will begin receiving service once the program launches this fall. Weekly collection will occur on residents’ regular trash day, making composting as easy as taking out the trash. Residents can register here: https://garbagetogarden.org/curbside-compost-revere-massachusetts.php?utm_source=press%20release&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=launch.

Councilor Juan Pablo Jaramillo who worked with Councilor Guarino-Sawaya, climate organization Clean Water Action, the administration, and residents from across the city on the ordinance that formalized this program, said “in my first meeting with then Interim Mayor Keefe/Mayor-elect Keefe after getting elected in November of 2023, I spoke to him about the urgency of the climate crisis and the waste disposal programs we could create to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that cause climate change and endanger our homes. This program is the culmination of a collaborative process where residents, the administration, leaders on the council, all worked together to create a policy that can track our progress and potentially offset the city’s waste disposal costs, all while playing our part to prevent the worst effects of climate change endangering our homes.”

Through this program, households can divert all food scraps—including meat, bones, dairy, seafood shells, and more—as well as food-soiled paper and certified compostables to the new collection bins. These materials will be composted at local farms, helping to reduce landfills and return nutrients to local soils.

Residents can choose between a 5-gallon bucket or a 12-gallon locking cart at sign-up. Complimentary starter kits will include sample compostable liners and a how-to booklet to make getting started easy.

“We’ve seen firsthand how much of an impact curbside composting can have in communities,” said Tyler Frank, Founder and President of Garbage to Garden. “We’re looking forward to helping Revere divert food scraps from the landfill and turn it into something that benefits local soils and future generations.”

The City and Garbage to Garden are aiming to pre-enroll at least 250 households before service begins. Residents can help spread the word by talking with neighbors, sharing on social media, or picking up flyers at local events.

Meet us around town:

The Garbage to Garden team will be available for questions and sign-ups at the following events:

• Revere Farmers Market – every other week beginning August 15

• Revere Beach Waterfront Square, Fridays 11:00am-3:00pm

• Community Liaisons Resource Day – September 5, 12:30pm-2:00pm

281 Broadway, Revere

• Revere Beach Art Festival – September 13, 11:00am – 4:00pm

Markey Memorial Bridge, Revere Beach

• Pumpkin Dash – October 18, 11:00am – 5:00pm

Revere Beach Waterfront Square

• Mobile City Hall pop-ups – Thursdays, 12–2PM

To sign up and claim your free bin, visit garbagetogarden.org/revere. For questions about the program, please contact Garbage to Garden at [email protected] or 617-977-4547.