City Breaks Ground on New High School

By Journal Staff

With piles of rubble and construction vehicles decked with American flags framing the scene, the groundbreaking for the long-awaited new Revere High School took place at the former Wonderland site last Thursday morning.

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr, Superintendent Dianne Kelly, U.S. Congresswoman and Democratic Whip Katherine M. Clark, Executive Director of the Massachusetts School Building Authority Mary Pichetti, as well as city and school officials, community leaders, educators, families, and project partners came together to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Revere High School, a state-of-the-art facility that will provide a modern and expanded campus for over 2,450 students. Upon completion, the school will accommodate the city’s growing student population while offering a safe, modern, and inclusive learning environment.

With updated science labs, collaborative learning spaces, technology-equipped classrooms, and areas for arts and athletics, this facility will reflect Revere Public Schools’ commitment to excellence. The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) awarded the city of Revere a grant of $233,889,807 for this project. The total cost of the project was initially tapped at about $493 million, but the Revere High School Building Committee agreed to trim $10 million from that amount. Current budget estimates have the project coming in at about $483 million without the need to make any cuts to the original building proposal.

“This building, as we know, will stand long after most of us serve in our roles as administrators, educators, and elected officials,” said Keefe. “In the design of the building and the intention behind it, we’ve left reminders of who Revere has always been, and who we aspire to be.”

The 422,600-square-foot facility will be accessible via Wonderland Station, revitalizing the long vacant parcel and spurring additional investments in transportation solutions. The school is being designed as Net-Zero Ready, Fossil Fuel Free, and will achieve Passive House standards for energy efficiency. Highly efficient triple-pane windows, insulation, and a white reflective roof are proposed to achieve energy efficiency. Additionally, geothermal wells are proposed to provide a renewable energy source to heat and cool the school building. The subsurface geothermal wells will be installed beneath the athletic field located closest to the building.

“We know we face major challenges, but the answer is right here. It’s right here in our backyard. It’s building a city and a Commonwealth into a place that is worthy of our children, and this is how government is supposed to work,” said Clark. “Today’s groundbreaking represents a pact that we are making with the next generation, that no matter what is happening in politics, this community right here in Revere, we will always fight for education, for opportunity for everyone, for the resources and a fair shot that every single child deserves. It is a privilege to be in that fight with you.”

Dr. Kelly added, “Today, we break ground not just on a new building, but on a future full of promise—for our students, our educators, and the entire city of Revere. Our new high school will be more than bricks and mortar. It will be a space that empowers our students to think creatively, collaborate effectively, and learn in ways that meet the needs of a changing world.”

The facility will feature advanced academic spaces, a performing arts wing, and a dedicated health and wellness complex that will support students and serve the community. Other amenities include a 1,000-seat auditorium, spaces for the JROTC and vocational programs, and a freshman academy designed to ease the transition into high school. Outside of the main building, there will be multisport athletic fields, tennis courts, outdoor classrooms, and designated drop-off zones.

“What we saw with Revere, as we partnered with Revere, was perseverance: Being willing to do the work, do the study, present the material, and perhaps do it again, and review it again, and verify that you’re making the best decision for the community and the students,” said Mary Pichetti, Executive Director of the Massachusetts School Building Authority.

The facility was designed by Perkins Eastman and pulls inspiration from natural geographic features in Revere, including the shape of the waves on nearby Revere Beach and the natural wildlife of the local Rumney Marsh. Construction is being led by Consigli Construction Co., Inc., and LeftField is the owner’s project manager. Construction is set to be completed by the 2028-2029 school year.

“As I look out here, I see more than an empty space,” said Council President Marc Silvestri. “I see hope. I see the future. I see our students, the next generation of patriots, stepping into a school that will inspire, challenge, and support them into the next chapters of their lives. I promise that when this school opens its doors in 2028, it will be a place where dreams are nurtured, where community is strengthened, and where every child has a chance to succeed.”

Brian Dakin, from owner’s project manager LeftField, talked about how his role in the project was influenced by his parents, RHS educator Mary Ellen Dakin and former Superintendent Paul Dakin.

“My parents are career teachers, worked for a long time in the Revere public school system, and I’ve had something in my mind my mom and I did when I was in middle school,” said Dakin. “As my sister moved out of her tiny bedroom up on Prospect Avenue in Revere, my mother claimed it as an office. She was an English teacher, spent all kinds of hours up there correcting papers, writing recommendations, and she decided she wanted to stencil a quote around the top walls of the room.

“We spent about a month cutting out the words of one of her favorite quotes, and then stenciled them all around the room, and it’s still there a couple decades later,” Dakin continued. “That quote was from Arthur C. Clarke, and it went a little something like this, ‘In the long run, the only human endeavours that are truly worthwhile are the search for knowledge and the creation of beauty; the only point of debate is which comes first.’ I always appreciated the rhetorical nature of that, which comes first … and I think there is actually an answer on these types of projects, I’m proud to be part of the creation of beauty on this job site putting something really meaningful here that the future of this city, the students, will be able to search for knowledge and go out in the world and help contribute beauty in the future.”