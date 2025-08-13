Revere Middle Schoolers recognized at Fenway Park

By Melissa Moore-Randall

16 Revere Middle School students from Susan B. Anthony, Rumney Marsh Academy and Garfield Middle School had the opportunity to celebrate their academic achievements at Fenway Park recently. Students and their families had the chance to attend a game for free and have on-field recognition prior to the first pitch of the game.The Latino Youth Recognition Day program selects high achieving Latino middle school students and invites them for a day at Fenway Park with their friends and family. At the ballpark, the students are recognized on field before the first pitch by Latino Red Sox Players and representatives from corporate partners. The Revere students recognized included Eric Daniel Mayorga Aguirre, Kevin Angel Calle, Danny Cisneros Ortiz, Fernanda Echeverri Herrera, Lennis Chavez Merino from Susan B. Anthony, Eiden Mendez Pena, Enma Garcia, Noah Estrella Lantigua, Samantha Valdovinos Cuevas, Valentina Magana and Ashly Tabares from Rumney Marsh Academy, and Emiliano Palacio Perez, Defany Escoto, Sofia Correa Muriel, Chris Lima Sandoval, and Alex Pena of the Garfield Middle School.