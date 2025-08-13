Obituaries 08-13-2025

Richard M. Santosuosso

Forty year member of the Point of Pines Yacht Club, talented woodworker, passionate gardener and longtime star pitcher at Revere’s Hill Park

Visiting Hours and Funeral Services were held on Sunday, August 10th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Richard M. Santosuosso, who passed away on August 5th at 84 years of age.

Richard was a lifelong resident of Revere and the son of Pasquale and Concetta “Connie” (Romano) Santosuosso. He shared 40 wonderful years of marriage with the love of his life, Ellen Huestis.

He was a remarkably talented woodworker, handcrafting much of the furniture that filled their home. A passionate gardener, his backyard was always a vibrant showcase of blooming flowers, fresh fruits and vegetables.

Richard was an avid softball player for many years, he was a star pitcher at Revere’s Hill Park, where his feared knuckleball tormented opposing teams. Later, he could be found courtside as number one fan at his grandchildren’s tennis matches.

For more than four decades, he was a member and fixture at the Point of Pines Yacht Club in Revere. There, he found a second family among friends who filled his days with laughter and a lifetime of memories. Each winter Richard embraced the sunshine and cherished friendships of the Falling Waters Community at his second home in Naples, Florida.

One of his great pleasures was visiting the Abraham Lincoln School, where his daughter is a long-time teacher. Each morning, he would stop by to greet the children, bringing joy – and a little bit of playful chaos – to the school community.

The beloved husband the late Ellen P. (Huestis) Santosuosso with whom he shared 44 yearsof marriage and the devoted father of Patrick Santosuosso-Smith of Somerville and Susan A. Edelmann of Windham, NH, formerly of Boxford, he was the cherished grandfather of Abigail Edelmann of Revere, formerly of Boxford, and Alexander Edelmann of Windham, NH, formerly of Boxford; dear brother of Paul Santosuosso and Robert Santosuosso, both of Revere, Janet Ferris of Alexandria, VA and the late Michael Santosuosso. He is also lovingly survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Donations may be made in Richard’s memory to MSPCA-Angell, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Sheila Hazel Pike

Affectionately known as “the honeybee,” she will always be remembered for her friendly, chatty nature and kindheartedness.

Sheila Hazel Pike, 79, died peacefully surrounded by her family in New Jersey. Sheila was born in 1945 in Revere and was raised by her mother. Mary Frances Harrington alongside her two brothers, John Powers and William Hazel. Sheila and her brothers often recounted the many wonderful times they had growing up on Revere Beach exploring the shores, playing on the boardwalk and at times, getting into what Sheila would call “mischief.”

Sheila loved donating her time to many civic organizations, especially political campaigns, which led her to meet her lifelong partner and husband, Charles Pike. The two met at a rally where she worked as a Peabody girl, supporting a campaign for former Governor Peabody of Massachusetts. Charlie, who was a recent graduate of Boston College, found Sheila’s playful nature endearing. The two found a special connection exploring New England on weekends and relaxing on the picturesque coastline.

They married in 1969 and moved to Winthrop. Within a few years, the couple welcomed two daughters, Kristen and Stephanie. They moved their family to Lynnfield in the summer of 1977, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Sheila, a woman filled with compassion and empathy, took great pride in being part of her community. She volunteered countless hours as a teacher’s assistant in the Special Education Program for the Lynnfield Public Schools and was always the first mom to raise her hand to lead a local Girl Scout troop. She truly understood the ethical principle of “love thy neighbor” and went out of her way to be at the bedside of an ailing neighbor offering them emotional and practical support. Sheila’s true love was always her family and home.

Her two daughters were her pride and joy. Sheila always encouraged her children to be active and involved. Each day was filled with activity and adventure. She fostered their love for learning and trying new experiences that they pass down to their children even today. In her free time, she could often be seen outside tending to her garden, making sure her plantings were meticulous. She had a knack for decorating and never overlooked the tiny details that would make every event a special occasion. As she grew older, her creativity expanded into sewing and scrapbooking, hobbies that would later be passed down to her family.

In 2002, Sheila and Charlie welcomed the first of their five grandchildren. She extended her familiar selflessness and endless devotion to her grandchildren and some of her happiest moments were spent with them. As a wife, mother and nana, she was adored. She never missed a birthday party, musical, recital, or sporting event that they were involved in, often driving hours to be a part of their special moments. The children would often look out into the crowd, seeing her beaming with pride at their accomplishments.

In their later life, family vacations and travel became important. Although Cape Cod was their first love for summer vacations, they also enjoyed traveling abroad. This led Sheila to England and Ireland where she reconnected with distant family members. Sheila treasured these memories and recounted these years as the fondest of her life. Sheila cherished the family they built, which was evident upon her passing, as she was surrounded by the beautiful pictures and memories her life was filled with.

Preceded in death by her husband, Charles Pike, she is survived by her daughters, Kristen Landolfi and Stephanie Martino. She was the proud grandmother of Olivia, Samantha, Paige, Jack and Charlotte. Affectionately known as “the honeybee,” she will always be remembered for her friendly, chatty nature, and kindheartedness.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 20th, at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem Street, Lynnfield. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Mackey Funeral. Middleton, MA 01949.

Harold Legrow

Dedicated 50-year Suffolk Downs cashier who left an indelible mark on everyone he met and his memory will forever be cherished

Harold Legrow, known affectionately as Harry to his friends and Robbie to his close family, passed away on August 7, 2025. He was born on December 1, 1937, in Chelsea and grew up in Revere before later making his home in Lynnfield, where he raised his family.

A dedicated employee at Suffolk Downs, Harold worked as a cashier for over 50 years before his retirement.

He was passionate about Boston sports, especially the Bruins. Harold not only watched hockey but also played semi-pro hockey in his younger years. Suffolk Downs held a special place in his heart—not just as his workplace, but because he loved the thrill of the track. He was often seen there with a cigar in hand.

A proud graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1955, Harold went on to earn his degree from Northeastern University.

Despite his strong local roots, Harold was a man of the world. With his beloved wife, Mary (Cortazze) Legrow, he embarked on many adventures, with trips to Scottsdale, Arizona, Germany, and Paris among their favorites. His fascination with all things Old Western made his travels even more enjoyable. No matter where he went, Harold’s heart was always close to home, and what mattered most to him was his family.

Harold is survived by his beloved wife, Mary (Cortazze) Legrow; his loving children, Robert Legrow and his wife, Tara, of Newburyport, and Marie Legrow of Lynnfield; and his cherished grandchildren, Quinn (12), Reagan (10), and Rocco (7). He was the dear brother of Paul Legrow of Danvers and Nancy Ryan of Peabody, and was predeceased by his siblings: Richard Legrow, Ellen Fierrera, Ralph Legrow and Peter Legrow. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Patricia (Theodore) Legrow. Harold’s life was a testament to his character—funny, generous, smart, and loyal. He left an indelible mark on everyone he met, and his memory will forever be cherished.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 15th, from 10 a.m.to 12 noon at Buonfiglio Funeral Home. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Harold’s name to Tunnel to Towers or a charity of your choice. Please feel free to share your memories of Harold and upload photos to his memorial page. Let us celebrate his life by remembering the joy and laughter he brought into our lives.

Rosalie ‘Ro’ Sarro

Retired nurse, avid sports fan and gardener

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Thursday August 14th from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere, for Rosalie C. “Ro” Sarro, who died peacefully at her home in Saugus surrounded by her family and dearest friends on Thursday, August 7th, following a long illness. She was 87 years old. A Funeral Service will be conducted in the funeral home at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Riverside Cemetery, Saugus.

Ro, as she was known to everyone who knew her, was born on May 5, 1938, in Winthrop. She was an only child, raised and educated in Revere and a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1957. She pursued a successful nursing career. She earned her nursing diploma at the Somerville Hospital School of Nursing. She then studied at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Allied Health to earn her B.S.N. Ro took her studies very seriously. She began her career at the Winthrop Community Hospital and was a Nursing Supervisor for over 30 years. She then returned to the Somerville Hospital for an additional 15 years, before retiring. Ro then returned to Winthrop for several years as the Health Department Nurse.

She was an avid Boston sports fan and gardener. She cherished spending her summers at her cottage at the Seaglass Village in Wells, Maine. Ro’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.

The beloved daughter of the late Faustino Sarro and Antoinette (Antosca) Sarro and the dear friend of Maureen D. Santiano of Saugus, Patricia Demers of Peabody and Debbie and Bob Gerety of Woburn, she is also lovingly survived by her extended family: Robert Santiano and his wife, Anne of Saugus, and the late Richard Santiano and Michael Santiano, III. She was the treasured aunt of Michael Santiano, Maryanne Williams, Julie Santiano and Montana Santiano and great aunt of seven nieces and nephews. She was also the beloved friend to many both here and in Maine.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Jeffrey & Susan Brudnick Center for the Living, Rehab. Unit, 240 Lynnfield Street, Peabody, MA 01960.

To send online condolences, please visit www.vertucciosmithvazza.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals.

Beverly Ann Collins

She leaves a legacy of love and dedication that will continue to inspire those who were blessed to know her

Beverly Ann (Bruno) Collins of North Reading, formerly of Saugus and Revere, passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 29, 2025 at the age 79. Affectionately known as Bev, she was a beacon of loyalty and love to many.

She was born in Boston, to the late Lawrence “Larry” Bruno and Isabel (DeFeo). Beverly brought a sense of compassion and thoughtfulness that was unmatched. Her spirit, much like her favorite Italian dishes that she skillfully prepared, was warm, inviting, and full of zest. Beverly, a vivacious social butterfly, always welcomed friends and family into her home.

Throughout her accomplished career, Beverly had two major roles that she performed with immense dedication. For 70 years, Beverly was in the funeral business. Starting at her family-owned funeral home, bringing comfort to families during their most challenging times. While working at the family funeral home, Beverly somehow found the time to work as a pathologist for Cancer Research in Cambridge. Balancing these two demanding roles, she remained a steadfast figure of strength and support for her family, especially her devoted husband, Donald and their children and grandchildren.

Beverly was the beloved wife to Donald Collins. A devoted mother of Donny Collins and his wife, Joanne of Wakefield and Steve Collins and his wife, Eve of Florida; cherished grandmother of Chase, Annebelle, Matthew and Drew; dear sister of the late Laurene McDonald, Butchie Bruno and Charles Bruno, caring aunt of Tom Bruno and the late Larry and Bobby. She also leaves behind countless friends.

Beverly’s life was a testament to the fact that love and compassion can make a profound difference in the world. Her impact on her family, friends and community was immense, and she leaves behind a legacy of love and dedication that will continue to inspire those who were blessed to know her.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Beverly’s name at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St, Revere on Monday, August 18, at 11 a.m. (everyone to meet directly at church). A Private Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Division of Development & The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

In celebration of Beverly’s life, we encourage all who knew her to share their memories and upload photos on her memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com. Let us remember the joy she brought to our lives and the lessons she taught us about love, loyalty and compassion. As we share these memories, may we find comfort in knowing that Beverly’s spirit lives on in each one of us.