Memorial Pole Dedication Ceremony Held for U.S. Army Veteran Warren F. Myers

Family members joined city officials in paying tribute to the heroic military service of U.S. Army First Lieutenant Warren F. Myers at a pole dedication ceremony at the corner of Mountain Avenue and Cambridge Street Sunday morning.

Mayor Patrick Keefe, City Council President and the program’s Master of Ceremonies Marc Silvestri, Boston Police Officer Andrew Biggio, and Revere Police Officer Seth Wyzanski each spoke during the program, commending Lt. Myers’ service during World War that included recognition as a Purple Heart Award recipient.

Silvestri, a U.S. Army veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star for Valor and the Purple Heart, told the gathering, “Today’s a truly special day. In honoring our veterans, you see a common them in all these men that served. They went away, they came home, and they continued service to the community. They raised their families, they bought homes. Mr. Myers was a police officer and laid his roots back in Revere.”

Revere Police Officer and lifelong Revere resident Seth Wyzanski of the Massachusetts National Guard said it was veteran Andrew Biggio who approached him about war hero Warren Myers’ military service and the possibility of honoring his contributions to his country.

Wyzanski said he called Ward 4 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya and the process for the pole dedication ceremony was set in motion.

Wyzanski delivered the biographical information that Mr. Myers was born on Sept. 24, 1912, to William and Katherine Myers.

“He grew up with one brother, William “Sonny” Myers,” related Wyzanski. “Their father opened the Reliable Ice Company which later became Reliable Fuel in the 1950s right in the heart of our city. Warren married the love of his wife, Alice Murphy, and together they had two daughters, Marilyn Francis Myers and Patricia Alice Myers. On October 27, 1942, Warren proudly enlisted in the United States Army where he was assigned to the 4021st Quartermaster Truck Company. On Dec. 22, 1943, he was sworn in as an officer in the Revere Police Department. However, due to his military commitment, Officer Myers deployed overseas and served overseas from Dec. 18, 1944 to Dec, 21, 1945.

“While serving in Germany on April 8, 1945, Lt. Myers was severely wounded by enemy action, sustaining head and chest injuries. Although doctors recommended hospitalization, he chose to stay and return to the front lines. For his bravery, Lt. Myers was awarded the Purple Heart.”

Wyzanski thanked Councilor Guarino-Sawaya and Mayor Keefe for their dedication in making the memorial tribute possible for a Revere war veteran.

Andrew Biggio and Mayor Keefe both commended Lt. Myers for his bravery and service to his country.

Julie Dinneen Polkinghorn, granddaughter of Lt. Myers, read a beautiful letter that Mr. Myers, then 30 years old, wrote to his daughter, Patricia Myers, 7, from overseas. Ms. Polkinhhorn captured the essence and character of Lt. Myers, a war hero who also chose to serve his city as a police officer.