WBC U.S. Silver Light Heavyweight title fight  James Perkins and AnthonyAndreozzi headlines ‘Oceanside Prize Fights’ at Oceanside Events Center in Revere

Undefeated prospects James Perella and Shea Willcox to be featured

Special to the Journal

Old-school boxing returns on August 16th as James “Pitbull” Perkins (13-3-1, 9 KOs) and Anthony “The Gentle Savage” Andreozzi (7-4, 3 KOs) square off in the 8-round main event on a stacked “Oceanside Prize Fights” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP), for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) USA Silver Light Heavyweight Championship.

All the action will be streamed on www.BXNGTV.com live from the Oceanside Events Center (formerly the Wonderland Ballroom) in Revere, Massachusetts.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Quincy Firefighters Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide unwavering support to firefighters and their families as they face the challenges of occupational cancer, ensuring they receive the care, resources, and assistance they need. Go to www.quincyfirecancerfoundation.com for information.

“It’s been long overdue that Granite Chin did an event on the North Shore,” promoter Chris Traietti said. “Oceanside Events Center is a beautiful venue, and they have been a pleasure to work with. This event will be an incredible night of fights with a new WBC Silver U.S. Champion crowned. On top of that, we will be raising money for the Quincy Firefighters Cancer Foundation, which as a member of the Quincy Fire Department, hits home for me. The foundation does amazing work and provides critical support for our fellow firefighters at a time of need.”

Perkins and Andreozzi are throwback fighters who could fight in a proverbial phone booth, providing non-stop action in an entertaining, competitive encounter for a regional title.

A gravedigger from nearby Lynn (MA), the 32-year-old Perkins was a solid hockey player at St. Mary’s High School in Lynn, who also had another intensive labor job working on a lobster boat. He is a strong, aggressive puncher who has successfully transitioned from the super middleweight division to light heavyweight.

Andreozzi, of Swansea (MA), who is a former Massachusetts Middleweight Champion, has overcome a serious injury to become a title challenger. He broke his lower leg that resulted in 2 major surgeries that kept him sidelined for a full year. Andreozzi is back, hungry and ready for Perkins.

“Sometimes, as a promoter, you must get creative selling a fight, but this isn’t one of those,” Traietti added. “This fight sells itself. James and Tony are two guys who refuse to take a step backwards, for better or worse, coming forward and bringing non-stop pressure. Getting both guys to agree to fight was one of the easiest things I have done all year. They were chomping at the bit. This fight is a can’t miss regional main event.”

Two of the most popular and promising prospects in New England, Marshfield (MA) welterweight James “The Slim Reaper” Perella (19-0, 13 KOs) and Everett (MA) junior welterweight “Showtime” Shea Willcox (3-0, 3 KOs), will provide chief support.

Perella, 32, had a celebrated amateur career (120-20), capturing 3 New England Golden Gloves titles, in addition to a silver medal at the prestigious National PAL Tournament. He will face former FECARBOX Welterweight Champion Saul “Navajo” Corral (31-24, 20 KOs) in an 8-round fight.

Willcox, 23, was a member of two Everett High’s Super Bowl, Division One football championship teams. He was also selected as the “Most Outstanding Boxer” at last year’s New England Golden Gloves Championships, as well as a 2018 Rocky Marciano Tournament Champion. He will be in a 4-round match vs. Aldimar Silva (22-28, 14 KOs), of Brazil.

Traietti concluded, “On top of a great main event, Shea Willcox is coming home! Getting Shea a fight in his home area was paramount this year. We plan to make it a recurring theme. He is a terrific talent with a loyal fan base that traveled twice to Bridgewater to support him. Now he is coming to the North Shore where he belongs, and the sky’s the limit.”

Additional matchups will soon be announced.

Card subject to change.

Tickets are reasonably priced (includes service fees) at $154.00 (Reserved Ringside), $103.00 (General Seats), and $62.20 (General Admission) are available for purchase at www.Granite-Chin-Promotions.ticketleap.com.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. ET, first bout at 7 p.m. ET.