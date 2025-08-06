Vice Chair Monterroso Earns ‘Gun Sense Candidate’ Distinction from Moms Demand Action

Special to the Journal

School Committee Vice Chair Jacqueline Monterroso, who is seeking re-election to represent Ward 1, has been awarded the “Gun Sense Candidate” distinction from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence.

The Gun Sense Candidate distinction is given to candidates who advocate for common-sense gun safety policies and demonstrate a commitment to governing with gun violence prevention in mind. This distinction is a signal to voters that, if re-elected, Vice Chair Monterroso will govern with gun safety as a priority. Moms Demand Action is a part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country.

“I am honored to be recognized as a Gun Sense Candidate by Moms Demand Action,” said Vice Chair Monterroso. “As an elected official and a mother, I believe that every child deserves to feel safe in their schools and neighborhoods. I am committed to policies that prioritize safety, mental health, and responsible gun ownership. This distinction reaffirms my dedication to creating safer environments for all students and families in Revere.”

