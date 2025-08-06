Revere, Boston Water and Sewer Awarded Low Interest Loans for Clean Water Projects

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees (The Trust) recently approved $123,778,260 in new low-interest loans and grants at its meeting on July 9, 2025.

Both the Boston Water and Sewer Commission and the city of Revere received low interest loans for ongoing clean water projects.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission received a 1.5 percent loan of just over $23.5 million for Phase IV of the East Boston Sewer Separation project.

The East Boston sewer separation projects are being undertaken to separate the combined sewer system by installing new sewer and drain pipes, according to the Boston Water and Sewer Commission. It stated this will improve water quality by reducing the number and volume of combined sewer overflows.

Construction on these projects will take place under separate contracts broken into various project areas with construction expected to continue through 2030. Work on the first contract of Phase IV is expected to begin this summer.

In Revere, the city is receiving a 1.5 percent loan of just over $2.6 million for Phase 15 construction under the city’s ongoing consent decree to make improvements to its wastewater and stormwater systems.

The city council approved the loan order for the Phase 15 work back in the summer of 2024. Mayor Patrick Keefe said the work associated with the loan order would remove redirect illicit connections to the sewer system; extend drains as necessary to remove illicit connections to the sewer system; rehabilitate sewer pipelines, pumping stations, and manholes to reduce inflow into the wastewater system; rehabilitate storm drains and pumping stations; and complete capital improvements to stormwater and wastewater pump stations throughout the city.

Revere has already moved forward with applying for the low-interest loan through the Trust for Phase 16 of the wastewater and stormwater improvements, holding a public hearing on a potential $4 million low-interest loan this June. Keefe stated that work slated for Phase 16 includes additional removal and redirection of illicit connections to the sewer system, extending drains as necessary to remove illicit connections to the sewer system, and the rehabilitation of drains to improve flood control.

The Trust, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), helps communities build or replace water infrastructure that enhances ground and surface water resources, ensures the safety of drinking water, protects public health and develops resilient communities. It accomplishes these objectives by providing low-interest loans and grants to cities, towns and water utilities through the Massachusetts State Revolving Funds (SRFs). The SRF programs are partnerships between the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. SRFs function like an environmental infrastructure bank