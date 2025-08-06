News Congrats, Chief Lavita by Journal Staff • August 6, 2025 • 0 Comments Cary Shuman Photos State Police and area police chiefs join Revere Police Chief Maria LaVita for a congratulatory photo following her inauguration. From left, are State Police Lt. Chris D’Avolio, State Police Captain Marion Fletcher, U.S. Marshall for Massachusetts and former Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes, former Revere Police Chief David Callahan, Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton, Everett Police Chief Paul Strong, Saugus Police Chief Michael Riccardelli, Lynn Police Chief, Christopher Reddy, and Everett Police ChiefPaul Strong. Mayor Patrick Keefe offers his official congratulations tonew Police Chief Maria LaVita following the ceremony.