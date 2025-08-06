Beachmont Improvement Committee Awards July’s BIC Home Pride Award

Special to the Journal

The Beachmont Improvement Committee (BIC) was happy to present the Cipoletta Family of 83 Leverett Avenue in Beachmont with the BIC Home Pride Award.

The Cipolettas have lived in Beachmont for over 40 years overlooking the water from their home at the bottom of the hill overlooking the water.

The BIC appreciates and applauds them for their continuous hard work to keep their home and gardens looking beautiful year round, but especially from Spring through Fall with plantings including hydrangea, daisies, cosmos, hostas and peonies, to name only a few.

If you know of a Beachmont residence that deserves recognition, please reply to [email protected] with your nomination.