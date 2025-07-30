Council Confirms Appointment of Police Chief LaVita

By Adam Swift

The city council unanimously confirmed the appointment of Maria LaVita as Revere’s new police chief on Monday night.

LaVita has been the city’s interim chief since early June, when Chief David Callahan announced his retirement.

Councilors praised LaVita for the leadership she has shown in the department over the past two months, as well as for her nearly three decade career in the Revere Police Department.

“I love this … I spent 20 years working with you and I love the direction the department is taking right now, and I love the new leadership we have moving up,” said Ward 6 Councilor and former Revere Police Sgt. Chris Giannino. “This is what we need right now; it’s the right time and it’s what we need. I wish you all the luck in the world.”

Ward 1 Councilor Joanne McKenna, who chairs the council’s appointments subcommittee, congratulated LaVita for making history as the city’s first female police chief.

McKenna also asked LaVita what kind of vision she will bring to the department to help raise morale.

“I bring open communication, my phone is always on, we communicate by email, I try to give explanations to directives and get feedback from people that matters to,” she said. “I think that will go a long way for the officers.”

Councillor-at-Large Robert Haas III said the appointment was a huge milestone for the city.

“You have done a fantastic job the last 27, 28 years and I know you and I have had some great conversations about the city we grew up in,” said Haas. “Our families go way back and I think you will do a fantastic job, and if the council can offer any support in any way, please reach out.”

Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya said that in the short time she has gotten to know and work with LaVita, she has seen her leadership skills in action.

“With 29 years of dedicated service to the Revere Police Department, you’ve earned the respect of your fellow officers,” said Guarino-Sawaya. “Through your steady leadership and your ability to listen, and I have seen that firsthand – you listen to what everyone has to say before you come to a judgment. Other chiefs that we have had before have just rushed to judgment, they don’t think, you are thinking and listening to everything and that is such a plus for a department and the chief of the department.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto noted that while LaVita was not his first choice to fill the position, he would back her 100 percent and looked forward to the opportunity for others in the department to move up into new leadership positions.

Councillor-at-Large Michelle Kelley said she had no doubt that LaVita will be a wonderful chief and noted that on the occasions when she has interacted with the new chief, she was happy with the way everything was handled.

Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio praised LaVita’s composure and communications skills and wished her luck in her new position.

Councillor-at-Large Juan Pablo Jaramillo praised both LaVita and Mayor Patrick Keefe for making the appointment. He also asked how she would oversee the department’s handling of people with substance use and mental health issues.

“With my background in psychology, I think I come at that issue a little bit differently than most law enforcement people,” said LaVita. “I have a great understanding of it, I have a degree and I actually did some work a long time ago, before I was a sworn police officer, in that field. With these issues, partnerships are first and foremost the most important.”

LaVita pointed to the new mental health court at Chelsea District Court as one partnership, as well noting that all Revere officers receive crisis intervention training and have put an emphasis on de-escalating situations.

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky praised LaVita for the way the department has handled several high profile events, including a major disturbance on Shirley Avenue during the Fourth of July and the recent fireworks at the end of the Sandsculpting Festival.

Ward 3 Councillor Anthony Cogliandro said he was impressed with the feedback he has gotten on LaVita that she is good at delegating responsibilities to others in the department.

“The conversations I am having with the men and the women on the force, they are very excited about you taking on the responsibility of the department,” said Council President Marc Silvestri. “You have a great opportunity to build out your leadership team with many of our leadership team stepping down and retiring, so best of luck chief, you made history tonight, keep going from here on out and whatever we can do to support you, please let us know.”