WNV Detected in Mosquito Test Samples in West Roxbury, Hyde Park

The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) has announced that two mosquito test samples obtained from Hyde Park and West Roxbury tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV). The virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. These are the first samples to test positive for the virus in Boston this summer. While there are currently no confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus among Boston residents and the risk of transmission is low, BPHC encourages all residents to take steps to protect themselves and their families.

The best way to reduce the risk of West Nile Virus is by avoiding mosquito bites. BPHC recommends the following strategies:

• Regularly empty out and clean bird baths, unused flowerpots, and other vessels containing standing water to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Flip over unused kiddie pools and dispose of old tires, which are also known to collect rainwater that attracts mosquitoes for breeding.

• Regularly clean out gutters and remove any debris or blockages.

• Avoid spending extended periods of time outdoors from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

• Wear long clothing and high socks to keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

• Use EPA-approved insect repellents like DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin, or IR3535.

• Make sure screens in windows and doors fit properly and do not have any holes.

“This time of year, I encourage everyone to take steps to protect themselves against West Nile Virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “It is important to drain standing water where mosquitoes thrive, and wear insect repellent and long sleeves during outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. BPHC will continue to work with our partners at the State to monitor this situation and keep residents informed and prepared.”

Most people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not experience any signs or symptoms of illness. In some cases, however, people will experience a headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and body aches which can last for a few days or several weeks. In most cases, individuals with mild symptoms recover on their own without needing medical assistance.

People who are older than 50 years of age are at higher risk of developing serious symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, confusion, lack of coordination, and muscle paralysis or weakness. If you or someone you know is experiencing these symptoms, contact a health care provider immediately. More information on WNV and other mosquito-borne illnesses is available on BPHC’s website by scanning the QR code.