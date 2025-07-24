The Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival is set for this weekend

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival is set for this weekend: Friday, July 25, from 10-10; Saturday, July 26, from 10-10: and Sunday, July 27, from 10-8.

Now in its 21st year, the Revere Beach Sand Sculpting Festival is the premier event of the summer season in the Greater Boston area, transforming America’s first and oldest public beach into a fantasy-land of dream-like sculptures.

This year’s festival once again will sport an international flavor with sand sculptors coming from the Netherlands, Poland, and Canada, and from across the U.S., including Hawaii, who will be competing for cash prizes, as well as an award for People’s Choice.

The theme of this year’s festival is, “Revolutions Start Here!” in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the start of the American Revolution, which included the first naval engagement of the war on nearby Chelsea Creek on May 27-28, 1775.

In addition to the sand sculptures, the festival will feature over 75 food vendors, food trucks and exhibitors, interactive activities, and amusement rides. There also will be a spectacular fireworks show, which is scheduled for Saturday evening at 9:00 (weather permitting).

With perfect weather in the forecast (including both Saturday and Sunday), the expected attendance certainly will reach more than 500,000 people and even up to one million. Obviously, automobile traffic will be congested and parking extremely limited (basically only at the Wonderland garage), so it is highly-recommended that anyone planning to attend the festival should take public transportation. The MBTA’s Blue Line, with two two convenient stops (Wonderland and Revere Beach stations), both of which are a short stroll to Revere Beach, is by far the best choice for festival-goers from the Boston area.

The Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, which is organized under the auspices of the wonderful folks with the non-profit Revere Beach Partnership, with financial assistance from the City of Revere’s City Council and Mayor Patrick Keefe, truly is an event for the entire family. We guarantee that the amazing creations of these incredibly-talented artists will create memories for everyone, young and old, that will last a lifetime.