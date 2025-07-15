Thank You, Bob DeLeo!

We wish to take this opportunity to acknowledge the recent donation of $12,500 by our former State Representative and Speaker of the House, Bob DeLeo, to the recently-adopted Senior Home Repair program that will be administered by the city’s Department of Elder Services.

Bob’s generous contribution essentially served as seed money for the contribution of an additional $37,500 last week by the board of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. The aim of the program is to provide grants of up to $5,000 for repairs to the homes of age- and income-eligible seniors in order to allow them to “age-in-place” in their long-time homes in our city, where they have raised their families and have lived for decades.

Although Bob DeLeo stepped down from public life five years ago after serving the Beachmont (and Winthrop) district for 30 years, his generous donation speaks to the high level of dedication and commitment that Bob always brought to his public duties.

Bob DeLeo unquestionably ranks among the greatest elected officials (along with the late George Colella) in our city’s history and this donation only further cements that status.