Revere Cuts the Ribbon on Alden Mills Fire Station

By Cary Shuman

City officials and residents gathered for the ribbon-cutting of the long-awaited new Alden A. Mills Fire Station Sunday in the Point of Pines neighborhood.

Mayor Patrick Keefe, State Sen. Lydia Edwards, Rep. Jeff Turco, Rep. Jessica Giannino, current Ward 5 Councillor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Acting Fire Chief James Cullen, and Interim Fire Chief Maria LaVita were among the dignitaries who attended the ceremony.

It was a special day of legislative triumph for former Ward 5 Councilor John Power who first proposed the construction of a new station to former Mayor Brian Arrigo seven years ago. Arrigo, with the support of then-Fire Chief Christopher Bright, advanced the proposal and it was approved by the City Council. Mayor Keefe and Councilor Guarino-Sawaya kept the project moving forward and the residents of the Point of Pines and Riverside neighborhoods have enthusiastically welcomed the new station, knowing the safety, security, and rapid response it will bring to that area of the city.

“Although it took a very long time to get it over the finish line, it was never doubted by any of our elected officials, it was never doubted by our residents – it was because of the men and women that have served our Revere Fire Department for the many years and the great things that they have done – that no one even blinked,” said Keefe. “This is a celebration of the new Alden A. Mills Point of Pines Fire Station. The saying is that good things come to those who wait, and we have waited for quite some time.”

Keefe also noted the opening of the John F. Powers Community Room inside the new fire station. Powers drew a warm ovation from the many residents in attendance.

Keefe said the project “was sparked by the hard work of my predecessor, Mayor Brian Arrigo, who held a firm belief that our residents and our heroes in the fire department deserve a state-of-the-art facility that reflects the modern needs of our city.”

“On behalf of the people of Revere, I extend my gratitude to you,” added Keefe. “Your diligence and determination and your commitment to improving the quality of life here in our city – I’m proud to have taken the helm of this project and commandeered it to its completion.”

Introduced by Councilor Angela Guarino-Sawaya, Powers delivered a heartfelt and gracious speech. Following are Mr. Powers’ remarks:

Mayor Keefe, Acting Fire Chief James Cullen, former Mayor Brian Arrigo, members of the City government, distinguished guests, and residents of revere:

Today marks an extraordinary moment in the history of our city- and a major step forward for the safety and well-being of the residents of Ward 5 and all of Revere.

Tonight, when the residents of Ward 5 lay their heads on their pillows, they can rest easier knowing that a brand-new fire station stands at the ready in the point of pines to respond when needed. This $16.5 Million facility has been a long time coming.

More than just a fire station, this structure is a symbol of community, safety, and progress. It brings us together with a shared purpose:

• To Make Revere a safer, stronger place to live and raise our families.

• Ensuring that the Point of Pines had a dedicated fire station has been a personal priority of mine. With thousands of new residential units along revere beach and in the pines, the opening of the Alden Mills fire station stands as one of the most significant public safety investments in our city’s-and our region’s-recent history.

We should all be proud to witness this moment- I know I am.

Long after we are gone, this station will remain as a testament to the vision of our city government and its unwavering commitment to public safety and community.

The facility itself is impressive. The public areas are welcoming and designed to serve as a true community space.

And for our firefighters? A state-of-the-art training and operations center that will serve them well for decades to come.

I’ve worked for over 20 years to help bring this station to life. It is an honor to stand here today and say a few words about this magnificent addition to Revere’s public safety infrastructure.

For 36 years, the point of pines had no fire station. Today, with the opening of this remarkable facility, one of the finest of its kind on the north shore. Revere takes a bold step forward in protecting its residents.

Thank you for having me here today. This moment is a crowning achievement in a long career spent in public service to this city.

Thank you. God bless you-and god bless the City of revere.