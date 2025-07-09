Summer is fleeting, So make the most of it

The excitement and bustle of the Fourth of July weekend have come and gone, and now we can settle into our summer rhythm — whatever that may be for each of us and our families — for the remaining eight weeks before the Labor Day weekend, which comes exceedingly early this year because Labor Day falls on September 1.

Mother Nature cooperated by bringing us a dry holiday weekend for the first time in forever (it seems) and the sort of weather — hazy, hot, and humid — that makes the summer, summer.

The ocean water temperatures have climbed in the past two weeks from the frigid 50s into the low 60s, which makes taking a nice, cool dip a bearable and even pleasant experience amidst the heat.

As we think about the joys and pleasures of the summer weeks to come, two popular songs from the early 1960s (from our now-long ago youth) come to mind.

The first was by Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, Dancing in the Street:

Calling out around the world

Are you ready for a brand new beat?

Summer’s here and the time is right

For dancing in the street

The second was recorded by the legendary Nat King Cole:

Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer,

Those days of soda and pretzels and beer.

Roll out those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer,

You’ll wish that summer could always be here.

So let’s make sure we “Carpe Diem” — Seize the Day — and make the most of summer for ourselves and our loved ones. Though the summer season may be short, our summer memories will last forever.