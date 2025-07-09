Northeast Voke Students Build Shed for Eddie’s Ranch Animal Rescue

Special to the Journal

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to share that 17 Northeast Metro Tech Carpentry students teamed up with instructors to construct a new storage shed for a non-profit animal rescue organization in Saugus.

Eddie’s Ranch is a non-profit animal rescue organization run by Lisa Mattuchio out of her home in Saugus. Mattuchio, a former vet tech for MSPCA-Angell, has always made a habit of rescuing dogs, but in 2021, when her dog Eddie passed away, Mattuchio decided to start an organization in Eddie’s honor. Eddie used a wheelchair throughout his life.

Eddie’s Ranch now works to rehabilitate senior and disabled dogs, with a mission of finding them loving homes. Dogs that do not get adopted live out their years at Eddie’s Ranch with Mattuchio.

When Northeast Metro Tech instructors heard that Mattuchio needed a new storage shed, they sprang into action.

“Eddie’s Ranch is a place where animals can be free, safe, loved, and have a home,” said student Kevin Rodriguez, of Malden. “We saw a need and we had the skills to help. It’s as simple as that.”

Over eight weeks, Carpentry instructors and 17 students built a 10- by 14-foot Gambrel-style storage shed for Eddie’s Ranch, to help save Mattuchio from needing to buy one on her own. As an added bonus, students working on the project got to interact with the rescue animals living at Eddie’s Ranch.

Students started the project by creating construction documents and making a list of materials they needed for the shed. Students then obtained lumber and built the shed from scratch, building the floor, walls, and ceiling framing with a built-in loft for extra storage. Students then designed and built Gambrel-style roof trusses, and a custom-made double door with a ramp leading into the shed.

“Doing this job was an amazing experience for us. I was so happy and proud to do something for this amazing community,” said student Yeudiel Zelaya, of Chelsea.

Students who participated in the project are Nathan Blauvelt, of Stoneham; Pedro Luis Rodriguez, of Revere; Isaac Fernandes, of Malden; Makayla Bellavance, of North Reading; Matthew Case, of Revere; Antonio Gasbaro, of Woburn; Shane Comeiro, of Woburn; Kimberly Juarez, of Chelsea; Bryan Aguirre Lemus, of Revere; Samuel Villanueva Portillo, of Chelsea; Cory Pleitez, of Chelsea; Yoselin Martinez Santamaria, of Chelsea; Destiny Faith Shaw, of Winthrop; Joseph Kohanski, of Saugus; Vayron Orellana, of Malden; Lindsay Dabrillo, of North Reading; Daniel Escobar, of Revere; Yeudiel Zelaya, of Chelsea, and Kevin Rodriguez, of Malden.

“My new shed has helped me so much, giving me more storage space, which was much needed,” said Mattuchio. “I am so grateful for Northeast Metro Tech and its students for building me this incredible shed. Seeing the kids every day and watching them with the rescue dogs was a fun bonus!” “This was a rewarding project that involved both junior and senior students, and which will benefit the animals at Eddie’s Ranch for years to come,” said Superintendent DiBarri. “I am proud of our students for their fine craftsmanship, but also for their caring and community spirit. This is exactly the type of community support and involvement that we love to see from our students here at Northeast Metro Tech.”