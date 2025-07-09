News Brief

City UPS Student Opportunity, Employs 210 Revere Students In Summer Jobs Programs

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. announced today that 210 Revere students ages 14-21 had accepted summer job offers with the City of Revere in 2025, an increase of 25 students employed during summer 2024. 150 students are employed by Revere Parks and Recreation, and 60 are employed by YouthWorks.

“By increasing the number of students we hired in summer 2025, we’ve expanded access to quality work opportunities for Revere students, giving them the experience they need for a leg up in the future,” commented Mayor Keefe. He continued, “Employment opportunities like these teach our students accountability and responsibility, while helping them earn some extra money over the summer. Our diverse offerings make for a well-rounded and well-prepared workforce.”

Students have the chance to work in professional settings, such as at City Hall; vocational realms, such as with Action Towing; education, such as ZUMIX or Happy Day Nursery; and public safety, such as the Police Activities League (PAL).

Celebrate 12 Years of Community, Culture, and Creativity at Eastie Week 2025

The East Boston community and Boston Harbor Now are proud to announce the return of Eastie Week, the beloved multi-week celebration of East Boston’s vibrant culture, community, music, and arts. Now in its 12th year, Eastie Week 2025 will take place from Sunday, July 13 through Sunday, July 27, with more than two dozen events hosted throughout the neighborhood by local artists, community groups, cultural organizations, and youth programs.

Everyone is welcome, whether you call Eastie home or you’re visiting for the first time.

Eastie Week Kickoff:

Eastie Week kicks off on Sunday, July 13, with the ZUMIX Walk for Music, a lively community parade beginning at the ZUMIX Firehouse and ending at Piers Park. Immediately following the walk are the Eastie Week Kickoff Celebration and the first concert of the ZUMIX Summer Concert Series, featuring the band Don’t Be Denied and an opening set by ZUMIX Youth performers.

Eastie Week Highlight:

On Saturday, July 19, the neighborhood will be buzzing with a full day of engaging, family-friendly events that highlight both the creative spirit and the waterfront access that make East Boston unique.

Spend the morning kayaking with Piers Park Sailing Center, then head over to the ICA Watershed Block Party from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., an all-ages celebration filled with music, art-making, games, food, and more. At 3:00 p.m. in Piers Park, the Boston Lyric Opera makes its Eastie Week debut with Street Stage at Piers Park, a free, outdoor concert in an oceanside amphitheater surrounded by stunning views of Boston Harbor.

Additional activities and events offered on July 19th include Greenway Soundscape, Tibetan spiritual healing and folk music; Ñ Press: Open Hours, featuring screen printing workshops, where community members can print their own shirts, monotypes, and collages; free family Zumba at the East Boston YMCA; and free live music at The Tall Ship.

Cambridge Health Alliance Raises More Than $770K at Art of Healing Gala

Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), an academic community health system serving Cambridge, Somerville and Boston’s metro-north region, honored the Davis family with its annual Art of Healing Award on June 18 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge. For decades, the Davis family has invested in communities and social sector organizations that expand access to education, build skills, nurture talent, and address critical needs for housing, equitable health care, and other support services. The Davis family’s grantmaking is focused on a deep concern for issues of equity and opening pathways to opportunity, especially for underserved children and youth whose talents and potential often go unrealized.

“We are proud to honor the Davis family for their commitment to equity and improving the quality of life for underserved communities,” said Cambridge Health Alliance CEO Assaad Sayah, MD. “Their investment in addressing root causes and preventing poor health in our communities reflects CHA’s dedication to reducing disparities and improving health equity for all.”

The Art of Healing Award was presented during CHA’s signature fundraising event, which raised more than $770,000 to support the health system’s vision of equity and excellence for everyone, every time. Proceeds from the evening will directly support expanding CHA’s robust health care system, which provides outstanding health care services to patients, but also invests in the future through capital improvements, workforce development and meeting the clinical needs of CHA’s patient population through innovation.

This year’s event highlighted CHA’s commitment to access and excellence. CHA cares for 150,000 patients while expanding its reach through a new location at CHA One Cabot Care Center and two Community Behavioral Health Centers, and actively investing in innovative technology to best serve its patient population.

The Art of Healing Award celebrates visionary people who transcend boundaries, embrace humanity and inspire the healing of body and spirit. Past honorees include Marylou Sudders, former Mass. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Noubar Afeyan, founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering, John Rosenthal, founder of Stop Handgun Violence, former Mass. Governor Michael and Mrs. Kitty Dukakis, and Donald Berwick, MD, former Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.