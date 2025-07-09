Letter to the Editor

In Memory of Lyndon Byers

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to honor the life of my mentor, friend, and brother, Lyndon Byers, or as most of us knew him, LB who recently died.

Many people knew LB as a former Boston Bruins enforcer, a tough guy on the ice. But I knew him as someone with an even bigger heart than his punch. I was just 21 years old when I started working alongside him on the Hill-Man Morning Show on 107.3 WAAF Boston. From day one, LB took me under his wing. On the air they called me Spaz, and wherever LB was, Spaz wasn’t far behind. We did everything together, B’s, C’s, Sox, Pat’s, concerts, charity events, Daisy’s, road trips to Montreal, and the list goes on and on. “The Kid” was family.

LB taught me more than just how to hold my own in Boston radio. He taught me about life. I mean LB showed me how to slow dance—and to this day, I still dance the way he showed me. He taught me the importance of giving back, of using whatever platform you have to help others. He didn’t just talk about charity—he lived it. He made it a part of who I am.

He always had my back. He stood up for me. He included me. He protected me the way he once protected the Bruins’ greats—fiercely and without question. He was a great teammate on the ice, on the radio, and in life.

LB will always be a part of me. I’m proud to have called him my brother. May God bless his soul. I love you kid!

“And we share a couple of laughs”

Anthony “Spaz” Parziale