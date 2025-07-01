Suffolk Downs Announces Free Summer Activities for Kids at The Yard

Special to the Journal

For the third year in a row, The HYM Investment Group LLC (“HYM”), is excited to announce their partnership with Linda Sessa and Outside the Box Learning Company to deliver an exciting line-up of free family programming throughout the summer at The Yard @ Beachmont Square, Suffolk Downs’ new activation space just steps from the Beachmont Blue Line T Stop.

Summer Tracktivities will include days dedicated to “Cornstarch Concoctions,” “Slime Lab: 3 Formulas, 1 Messy Adventure,” “Big Bubble Bonanza,” and “Kinetic Sand Science Lab.” Kicking off on Thursday, July 10, families are invited to The Yard, located at 10 Suffolk Downs Blvd. in Revere, every Thursday in July and August from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (rain or shine) for hands-on science experiments, games, challenges, and more.

“We’re excited to bring Summer Tracktivities back, as we continue to welcome members of the community to Suffolk Downs,” said Thomas N. O’Brien, Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of HYM. “This summer’s programming at The Yard @ Beachmont Square reflects our ongoing commitment to making Suffolk Downs an active, inclusive destination – especially one where families can come together for fun, learning, and connection through dynamic, hands-on programming.”

Each Summer Tracktivities event will happen twice throughout the summer at The Yard, with the first kicking off on July 10. These events are free to attend but registration is highly recommended and can be accessed online by searching Summer Tracktivities on Eventbrite. Staffing and supplies are limited so they ask that folks register in advance, per event, so they can ensure there is plenty of supplies for all children to participate. Events are appropriate for children ages 3 and up and children must be accompanied by an adult throughout the event. Events are weather dependent, and registrants will be emailed if events are canceled. The schedule is as follows:

Cornstarch Concoctions July 10 and August 7

Step into the world of cloud dough and cornstarch magic! In this hands-on class, kids will experiment with the weird and wonderful properties of cornstarch—a non-Newtonian substance that acts like a solid and a liquid! We’ll mix up our own cloud dough, explore how textures change, and discover the science behind these amazing reactions. It’s messy, magical, and full of sensory fun—perfect for curious kids who love to play and explore!

Slime Lab: 3 Formulas, 1 Messy Adventure – July 17 and August 14

Get ready for a slime-tastic adventure! In this hands-on class, kids will mix, stretch, and squish slime in three awesome ways. We’ll try cool recipes that make slime stretchy, fluffy, gooey, and even glow-in-the-dark! Along the way, kids will discover fun science facts without even realizing it because they’ll be having a blast. Everyone gets to take their slimy creations home. Get ready to get messy, creative, and have tons of fun!

Big Bubble Bonanza – July 24 and August 21

Dive into a world of giant bubbles! Kids will make their own bubble solution from scratch and discover how to create huge, colorful bubbles that float and pop in the air. We’ll try different wands and ingredients to make bubbles bigger and stronger than ever. It’s a super fun, hands-on event full of bubbly science and lots of laughs. Get ready for giant bubbles and big smiles!

Kinetic Sand Science Lab – July 31 and August 28

Step into the Kinetic Sand Lab, where kids become scientists experimenting with cool, squishy sand! Kids will mix and create their own kinetic sand, exploring how different ingredients change its cool, squishy texture. Through experimenting, they’ll discover the science behind why kinetic sand moves and feels so unique. It’s a messy, creative lab full of discovery, perfect for curious hands and big imaginations!

The announcement of Summer Tracktivities comes alongside additional programming at The Yard, including Thursday Nights @ The Yard and Blue Line Flex. Thursday Nights, taking place Thursdays from June through September, offers weekly rotating themes such as live music by local bands, Bingo nights, Yappy Hours with dog-friendly activities, and Dance Classes featuring Latin dance, line dancing, and more. The activation features Suffolk Downs’ new brewery, Twisted Fate, which will be popping up at Thursday Nights throughout the summer, as well.