MBTA Prepares for Boston’s Fourth of July Celebration with Free Rides after 8:30 pm, Expanded Service, Staffing, and Safety Protocols

The MBTA today announced that fares will again be free this year on bus, subway, ferry, Commuter Rail, and the RIDE on Friday, July 4, 2025, after 8:30 PM. Boston is regularly predicted to host over a million visitors for the July 4 holiday. To accommodate increased ridership, the MBTA is encouraging travelers to plan their commute in advance and reminding riders of its holiday service schedules. The public is encouraged to take public transportation to and from the 2025 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular and to other holiday events. The MBTA’s July 4 service schedules continue to be available at mbta.com/holidays.

“Public transportation in Massachusetts keeps growing because of the bold investments of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, the partnership of local leaders, and the tireless work of our transit teams,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Transit is more than just a ride – it’s how families gather, how communities come together, and how we make memories. We’re proud to provide extra service this Fourth of July to help people celebrate safely and stay connected to the moments that matter most.”

“Fourth of July is a time to celebrate our nation’s history – there are many celebrations to enjoy, including fun gatherings with family and friends. So whether you’re attending parties, barbeques, or other celebrations, including Harborfest, Boston Pops, or the fireworks display over the Boston Harbor, leave the driving to us. Take the T,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “I take great pride in our dedicated workforce as they plan and prepare so that, on these special days, we can deliver the level of enhanced service that our riders deserve, getting everyone to their destinations safely and reliably. We wish everyone a safe and happy Independence Day.”

July 4 Service Information

• Subway: The Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines will operate a modified Saturday schedule with increased service from 3 PM through the end of service.

• Bus and Silver Line: All routes will operate a Sunday schedule.

• Commuter Rail: All lines will operate a weekend schedule.

• Passengers should note that the majority of the last trains of the evening will leave North Station and South Station at their advertised times between 11:30 PM and midnight. If fireworks are delayed, trains will leave up to 30 minutes after the close of the fireworks.

• Keolis Customer Service agents will be present at North, South, and Back Bay stations to support passengers.

• Passengers are encouraged to purchase the MBTA’s special $10 Holiday Pass for unlimited travel throughout the day on July 4.

• The RIDE: All RIDE services will operate a modified Sunday schedule.

Ferry:

• Hingham to Boston will have no service.

• Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston will operate a Saturday schedule.

• East Boston, Charlestown, and Lynn ferries will operate a weekend schedule.

• Winthrop and Quincy will operate on a weekend schedule on the combined Winthrop/Quincy route.

• The?Charlie Service Center will be closed on Friday, July 4.

• Enhanced Security Measures and Safety Tips for Riders

With many people expected to attend July 4 festivities this year, the MBTA also encourages the public to help maintain a safe and family-friendly environment while riding the T. Additional MBTA staff, Transit Ambassadors, Keolis personnel, and Transit Police will be deployed throughout the system to assist with safety, wayfinding, boarding, paying for fares, and schedule information.

The MBTA Transit Police Department will have an enhanced presence throughout the system to respond to any incidents.

To report an emergency, dial 911 or call the MBTA Transit Police Department at 617-222-1212. Riders are reminded that emergencies can also be reported anonymously with the SeeSay app on iPhone or Android device. The SeeSay app is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and riders can expect a response within a few minutes of a report.

The MBTA stresses the importance of celebrating responsibly on public transit. Vandalism and disorderly conduct can create safety hazards, delays, and additional cleaning costs—which can divert valuable resources away from essential maintenance services and improvements that benefit all riders.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/holidays or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram?@theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.

